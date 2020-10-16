Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, in dueling televised town halls that showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to a pandemic that has reshaped the nation.

Coming just two and a half weeks before Election Day, the events Thursday night offered crystalizing contrasts and a national, if divided, audience. But it seemed unlikely to have produced a needed moment for a president running out of time or opportunities to appeal beyond his core base.

Thursday, Democrats continued their plea to stop Republicans from confirming judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“This is a sham. This vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN.

Keuka College is temporarily closing its campus due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the past week and a half, multiple students have become infected, with more than a dozen positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Over 70 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Keuka College in Yates County, forcing the college to temporarily close the campus. This all stems from one off-campus event held in the beginning of October, according to the chair of the reopening task force Chris Alterio.

One man was killed in an apparent construction accident Thursday in Rochester what officials called an accident on Thursday when a construction vehicle fell on him and killed him.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania resident was killed when either a piece of building equipment or part of a construction vehicle fell on him.

Wegmans is offering a free drive thru clinic for flu shots this Saturday at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. in the back of Sears parking lot near Target.

Clouds will be “slow to go” during the day and there may even be a lake enhanced shower to start the day. Later in the afternoon, clouds should break for some sunshine, but it will be sharply cooler. Highs will only be into the mid 50s: a far cry from the warmth of today!

Expect the fresh cool feel of fall this weekend if you are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors. In fact, Saturday morning low temperatures should easily be down into the middle 30s in Rochester with parts of the Southern Tier seeing temperatures dip below freezing!

According to reports from area “leaf peepers” and New York State officials, Cayuga County should see 80% change by the weekend with bright, peak red and yellow leaves. In Ontario County, spotters based in Canandaigua predict more than 65% change and peak conditions. There is slightly more color change in the southern portion of the county. In Seneca County, reports from Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Seneca Lake predict peak foliage by the weekend, with 75% color change and bright red and orange leaves.

