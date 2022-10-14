ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 14, 2022.

  1. Person escapes from window in Rochester house fire on East Main St.
  2. Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
  3. The cure for high prices… is high prices: Local expert weighs in on inflation report
  4. Rochester City Council comments on Police Accountability Board turmoil
  5. Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting

Weather forecast: A true fall weekend as leaf color peaks

Our Friday warms back toward 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That will set us up for a weekend that we would argue could be tops for local fall color.