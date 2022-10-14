ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 14, 2022.
- Person escapes from window in Rochester house fire on East Main St.
- Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
- The cure for high prices… is high prices: Local expert weighs in on inflation report
- Rochester City Council comments on Police Accountability Board turmoil
- Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting
Weather forecast: A true fall weekend as leaf color peaks
Our Friday warms back toward 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That will set us up for a weekend that we would argue could be tops for local fall color.