Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 8

The Rochester Police Department, and the family of officer Manny Ortiz, is extending an invite to the entire community to attend a memorial service in his honor.

The event will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Convention Center. Parking will be available in the South Avenue parking garage.

11 people were forced out into the cold after a house fire in the city of Rochester on Friday.

It started shortly after midnight, in a large multi-family home on Parkway in the city. Firefighters said the fire spread from the first floor, up the stairs onto the second floor.

One resident was able to alert everyone else, and they all got out before first responders arrived.

Jurors have started deliberating in the Richard Wilbern case. Lawyers gave closing arguments on Thursday, wrapping up the five-week-long trial.

Wilbern is accused of robbing the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster and shooting and killing Raymond Batzel in the process, back in 2003.

Hiding in plain sight or not hiding at all? That’s the final question both prosecutors and defense attorneys left for the jury as they were sent off to deliberate Wilbern’s fate.

Please show your warmth for those less fortunate in our community by donating new or gently used coats at any Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 8th, for our 5th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Working with Action for a Better Community, the coats and jackets will then be available to children and adults in need at our Coat Giveaway event on Monday, November 18th at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fidelis Care representatives will also be on site to assist with applications for enrollment in a health insurance product, renew health insurance coverage, and to learn more about the NY State of Health.

Today, in a nutshell, will just be downright frigid for November. The temperatures for your Friday will be some 20 degrees below normal supporting the potential for us to have near record low high temperatures. Our projected high is 33. The record is 31 set in 1976.