Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

A 29-year-old Rochester man was found dead early Friday morning and officers are investigating the scene.

Officials with the Rochester Police Department said officers responded to Wilkins and Carter Streets around 3:45 a.m. on Friday for the report of an assault. RPD’s Major Crimes Unit and paramedics were called to the scene as well. Those responded said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Democrat Joe Biden says, “No one is going to take our democracy away from us.” His comment came after President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that Democrats were trying to “steal” the presidential election from him.

In a Thursday evening tweet, Biden says, “America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen.”

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has issued a notice alerting the public about two potential COVID-19 exposures at two separate Halloween parties that took place on October 30.

The parties were located at Spencerport Road near Manitou Road in Spencerport and La Baron Circle near the intersection of Imperial Drive and Webster Road in Webster.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and local hospital officials warned of increasing COVID-19 cases in a virtual briefing with media Thursday afternoon.

“We have more than 850 active cases, nearly three times the number of active cases we had just one month ago,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Today we will add 120 new cases and likely a greater number tomorrow. The last time we had this many cases was mid-June. Thankfully our positivity rate is not even close to what it is in other parts of the country, but unfortunately it is headed in the wrong direction.”

Rochester Teachers Union President Adam Urbanski says on October 20, the Rochester City School District issued a report listing a possible deficit of $199 million dollars for the 2020-2021 school year.

“That is ridiculous. They do not,” says Urbanski. He says he and other leaders sent the budget projection to fiscal experts at the New York State United Teachers and the BENTE state union.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Eta was about 180 miles north-northwest of La Cieba, Honduras with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving north at 8 mph.

The system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday with further strengthening possible.

The forecast track shows the system crossing the northwestern Caribbean Sea Friday, nearing the Cayman Islands Saturday, and Cuba Saturday night and Sunday.

Yesterday’s high temperature in Rochester was 68 degrees which was a a full 16 degrees above normal for the date. Many other spots around the Greater Rochester Area saw temperatures reach 70° and higher.

Expect no shortage of sunshine for your Friday. Breezes will still be fresh at times but will not be nearly as busy as yesterday. Look for high temperatures largely in the upper 60s. These last two days mark just the beginning of what will be a remarkable stretch of weather for this time of year. By the time all is said and done early next week Rochester may easily see up to 5 70° high temperatures on the books for the month. If that happens, it would mark the first such occurrence in nearly 90 years!

Temperatures into the weekend and early next week will be in record high territory. The best chance for seeing record highs that have been on the books for years being compromised comes on Monday and Tuesday. The pattern does look to break heading into the middle of next week. A large and broad trough that has been stuck across the western United States starts to break eastward and brings with it a robust cold front. That should pass sometime Tuesday night and Wednesday to bring showers on Veterans day.

Models are hinting at a cool down for the second half of next week, but that may not last long. There are signs that yet another warm up may develop for the second part of the month.