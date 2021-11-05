Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 5, 2021.

A 40-year-old male resident was struck at least once, while a 33-year-old female resident was shot in the upper body at least once. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers were called to the area of Diringer Place around 10:00 p.m. The shots are believed to have come from someone who fired a weapon outside the victims’ property.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

New York’s 25th Congressional District seat is currently held by Democrat Joe Morelle, who succeeded the district’s longtime Democratic representative Louise Slaughter following her death in 2018.

Singletary was fired by then-Mayor Lovely Warren in 2020, after details about Daniel Prude’s death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

The former police chief said if elected he would focus on empowering police departments.

“People do not want to defund the police,” Singletary said. “In fact, people want to keep the police. We have seen murders rise. The number of shootings are going up, and the number of officers are going down.

Rep. Morelle issued the following statement Thursday after Singletary’s announcement:

“There will be a time for politics, but that day is hardly today. I remain focused on providing the real solutions that hardworking families in our community deserve.

Kyle Crandall said many of the things in the plan, are already in place in some shape or form.

“I’m not at all suggesting that the district was negligent on having a plan, there is a plan. But when a plan isn’t working, you have to make adjustments,” Crandall said.

Maureen Doohan, an elementary teacher, said the solutions were “band-aids on a gaping wound.”

“We aren’t going to resolve these issues without taking a hard, honest look at what is causing them,” Doohan added.

A few weeks ago, four union leaders representing RCSD employees released a list of 11 measures they said would increase safety in schools. The list included things like having smaller class sizes and adding officers back on school grounds, but Crandall says those ideas haven’t been taken seriously enough.

Superintendent Myers-Small says the district plans to address the ongoing challenges at schools this Saturday at Franklin High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since the end of the Summer all over Monroe County, authorities at all levels have been seeing more reports come in for stolen vehicles and automobile theft.

“With the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this year so far, we’ve had 192 stolen vehicles,” Public Information Officer Matthew Bottone said.

To avoid falling victim to car theft, police encourage people to keep their vehicles parked in a well-lit area when out or at home. Also, have all valuables hidden or kept in your home. And during any encounter, do not engage.

“Let it go, it is not worth you getting killed or injured over a vehicle,” Sgt. Bottone said. “I know if it was my own vehicle to I’m sure I would have a hard time making that choice.

Four people were hospitalized overnight after two shootings and a stabbing in the City of Rochester, police officials said.

Once on scene, officers found two victims — a 40-year-old Rochester man and a 33-year-old female — struck by gunfire

Officials say Rochester police officers later responded to the 300 block of Magee Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old Rochester man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Officials say shortly thereafter, police received a 911 call for a shooting on the 500 block of Driving Park Avenue where officers ultimate located a Rochester man in his 30s that had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Despite a cold start to Friday morning accompanied by frost, the sun is set to quickly dry Rochester down and raise the temperature to mid 40s.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will begin a phase of warmer weather with sunny skies and temperatures sitting comfortably at mid-to-high 50s across both days.