Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy Thanksgiving Rochester! Here are your latest headlines to start your day on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Today may look a lot different with stores getting a late start and some shoppers opting to shop from home.

Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and curbside pickup options as a last attempt at sales before the year ends.

Tomorrow you’re encouraged to shop local on small business Saturday.

This year marks 10 year since it was created by American Express to highlight local businesses. It’s especially important as covid 19 continues to put a strain on small businesses.

Small businesses owners in our area say that shopping local tomorrow will help your neighbors.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the return of a popular online gift exchange called “Secret Sister.”

It became popular in 2015 through facebook posts promising people who take part would receive up to 36 gifts, in exchange for sending one gift.

While they look like innocent fun, the bbb warns they’re really pyramid schemes – and they’re considered illegal.

It recommends you ignore it, report social media post, and never give personal information to strangers.

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled against Governor Cuomo’s decision to limit capacity at houses of worship in certain micro-cluster areas across New York.

The high court decided on the matter by a vote of 5-4 Wednesday.

Orange zone restrictions called for gatherings to be limited to 33%.

Officials say a 32-year-old city resident is in the hospital after crashing into a building on North Street and Lyndhurst Street Thursday night.

The car initially caught fire upon impact but it was quickly put out. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped and then extricated and taken to Strong. They say he has minor injuries.

There was no one in the building at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, but there are no charges at this time.