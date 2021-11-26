Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 24, 2021.

News 8 has been able to confirm that the 76th homicide of the year in Rochester happened Cummings S. near Clifford Ave.

A large police presence earlier with a Mobile command unit early Friday morning, around 1am.

The previous homicide was was on November 13th.

The Rochester Police Department said that a 1am shooting on Helena St. Friday morning has left tow injured.

At the scene, officers found a 40 year old man who had been shot in the chest, who was then sent to Strong Hospital.

A 37 year old woman also drove herself to Rochester General Hospital with one gunshot to her upper body, where it was later determined to be part of the same incident.

RPD says that there is no danger to the broader public, and all injured sustained were not life threatening.

A 29-year-old female resident sustained non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the area of 1100 block Atlantic Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the victim was located after several reports of a shooting were made shortly before 7 p.m. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to at least one gunshot wound.

Portions of Atlantic Avenue that were blocked off to public traffic during the investigation are now open.

Police say there appears to be no known danger to the general public at this time.

Four teenage boys ranging in ages from 14 to 18 were arrested after stealing a car from Greece and crashing it as a result of a brief police pursuit near Rosemary Drive in Rochester Thursday.

Authorities say the Greece Police Department notified Rochester Police of a stolen vehicle that was travelling in the area of Lux Street and Clairmount Street in Rochester around 4 p.m.

According to officials, the Mercedes C300 was stolen in an earlier robbery and was being tracked via GPS.

Rochester officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when the driver refused to comply, initiating a police chase that quickly ended after the Mercedes struck an uninvolved vehicle near Rosemary Drive.

Police say the occupants attempted to flee on foot but were ultimately apprehended later on.

A man in his 20s is dead after what police describe as a “hunting incident” involving two male subjects near Cross Road in the Town of Phelps Thursday.

According to authorities, officials responded to a private area near Cross Road at 11 a.m. following a call of a person shot with a hunting rifle. Police attempted life-saving procedures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Once at the scene, police located a male in his 20s who was pronounced dead and a second man in his 60s who officials say originally called the police.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Cirencione said the two men were known to each other but did not confirm their specific relationship.

The cause of the death is currently being investigated by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the two men were in the woods at the time of the incident, part of a private area across the Oaks Corners Fire Department station in the Town of Phelps.

Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy on the body.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.