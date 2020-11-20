Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 260 new cases per day.

The 373 new cases is the largest single-day increase for Monroe County since the pandemic began, and Monroe County has reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

During Rochester City School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday evening, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small revealed new details about the district’s plans to ease into a hybrid learning model.

The three phased approach would bring students into the classroom based on grade level, and the area’s COVID-19 infection rate. The Superintendent said this plan is fluid and will be changed as needed.

Monroe County’s Commissioner of Public Health spoke out after 373 COVID-19 cases were announced on Thursday.

“That’s a record,” Dr. Michael Mendoza said, “and that’s a record I don’t want to break.”

When it comes to the supply and demand of COVID-19 tests, the County Executive wants to let the public know Albany is helping to keep the inventory stocked, at least at the Monroe Community College site.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced new protocols regarding City Hall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, city offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. but close at 2 p.m. for deep cleaning. Staffing in city facilities are to be reduced to 25% to make social distancing more feasible. The mayor said staff not at City Hall will continue to work remotely. She also said self service drop-off boxes will continue to be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who needs to submit payments or permit applications.

A Rochester man is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing Clinton Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street around 10:50 p.m. and upon arrival, found a 45-year-old man in the middle of a road. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries, listed in guarded condition.

A Rochester woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Officer, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday for a “walk-in” gunshot victim. The 21-year-old woman “suffered from an injury to her upper body,” officials said in a release.

The lift bridge in Spencerport will be lowered on Thursday and open for traffic on Friday, according to Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders.

Officials said there is still some work to be done over the winter and spring before it’s completed, and drivers can expect occasional delays as the lift bridge mechanism is tested, but it will be ready for use.

Rochester managed to break 60 degrees yesterday afternoon, and we’re not quite done with the mild air just yet. The busy west-southwest breeze is the culprit. This will again be the case today!

Friday looks a lot like Thursday. Highs will actually be a touch higher than they were yesterday with some spots well into the lower and possibly even the middle 60s. Clouds will mix with times of sun accompanied by those winds gusting to near 40 mph.

Cooler air returns Saturday with high temperatures staying in the 40s under mainly cloudy skies. It won’t look pretty, but we’re confident the day in it’s entirely remains dry. Sunday is the day that appears more challenging. Models have trended a touch colder Sunday, supporting the idea of wet snowflakes flying by early afternoon. This would be in association with a warm front lifting northward. By Sunday night, enough warm air invades to change any wintry mix over to all rain.

We’ll know more Friday as high resolution data starts to get cranking, but it’s possible we see at least some window for wet snow across the Rochester area as this initial surge of precipitation begins. How long it lasts, how heavy it falls and to what extent it impacts us remain in question. For now, confidence is high any accumulation and impacts would be low-end (if any). Much of this will hinge on exact temperatures and the track of the storm as it approaches. Subtle deviations of both would be fairly large consequences on our forecast, so it’s worth paying attention to how our forecast evolves over the next 48 hours.