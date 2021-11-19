Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren placed a second emergency order that allows the Rochester Police Department to close businesses if a shooting happens there, under certain conditions.

Closures can occur as long as the property has accrued 12 nuisance points over the past 6 months or 18 nuisance points over the past 12 months.

The order as issued will be in effect through December 12, at which point it may be renewed. December 12 marks 30 days after a state of emergency declaration was issued to address rising violence.

The panel is expected to be made up of 9 to 12 hand-picked citizens that will interview new-hire candidates for the Rochester Police Department.

If selected, members can recommend or not recommend candidates based on a series of interviews that account their community outreach and question their attitude or implicit biases toward residents.

“Unfortunately many people in our community don’t seem to know how to settle disputes without picking up a gun,” Mayor Warren said. “We have to break this cycle, I’m asking the community to join with us to stop the violence.”

The community faith leader described the new panel as “authentic ownership of your police department.” He also placed attention to the point of it not being an anti-police plan but a better police plan.

Rev. Stewart will begin taking applications for the advisory panel in January.

The Dansville Central School District will close Friday and shift to remote learning on Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and absences among students and staff.

According to the district, 33 students and 11 employees had COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The district said a December 1 return to classes will help students avoid coming into contact with pre-symptomatic positive cases.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will have additional security at Rush-Henrietta High School Friday, after a fight and “vague threat” over social media.

This comes after the fight, police said a “vague threat” was shared on social media. That threat is under investigation, and may result in criminal charges.

The MCSO said deputies will be stationed at the high school and Webster Learning Center on Lehigh Station Road Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Bello reported 471 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Thursday, bringing the county’s seven-day average to 430 new cases per day, a decrease and increase from last week’s 550 and 370, respectively.

In an effort to help ensure residents they will be safe when gathering for the upcoming holiday season, Adam Bello announced an expansion to Monroe County’s testing sites with three new locations for free rapid antigen tests.

Monroe County officials also reported that over 700 appointments will be made available for pediatric vaccination. All minors are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all vaccine sites.

As of Thursday, Monroe County has performed 1205 total rapid tests for school aged children.

“Out of all those, there were 79 positive results,” Bello said. “That means more than 1,100 children can go back to school the following day, without having to wait multiple days to return to the classroom.

Both the Finger Lakes and Western New York have the two highest average positivity rates of all regions in New York state, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

“The last week has brought a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the county and parallels what we are seeing in surrounding counties and the northeast as a whole,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I attribute this to a number of factors. This is still delta, we have no evidence to indicate that a new variant is circulating locally and current data show that delta is 99.9% of new cases across the country.”

A cold front will decrease temperatures throughout Friday morning. As we approach afternoon, a quick pass of rain and snow showers will hit isolated areas across Rochester thanks to Lake Effect.

The Weekend: Saturday will be dry for majority of the day until early Sunday when clouds bring in rain. Thanksgiving week is expected to warm up gradually until the holiday day with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Lake Effect snow will affect the area Monday and Tuesday.