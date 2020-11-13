Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held their weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday — discussing a wide-ranging number of topics as the community sees a spike in new cases.

MORE | ‘We need to do better’: County officials talk record COVID-19 rates, economy, schools, Thanksgiving

According to the governor’s office, Monroe County’s yellow zone had a positivity rate of 5.69% Wednesday, down from 6.21% Tuesday, but up from Monday’s 5.18%. On Halloween, Monroe County reported a positivity rate of 2.22%, according to the governor’s office.

Beginning Friday:

Any bar, restaurant, or establishment with New York State Liquor Authority license must close for dine-in by 10 p.m. Takeout and pickup only after 10 p.m.

Gyms must close by 10 p.m.

Private house gatherings reduced to 10 people

Cashless tolling will go live on the New York State Thruway Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the overnight shift to cashless tolling will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations. This is happening more than a month ahead of schedule.

Proposed legislation called the ‘Innovation Centers Acceleration Act’ could help kickstart the Rochester economy and push the area into the forefront of the innovation industry.

The proposed bill, introduced by local congressman Joe Morelle, is aimed at investing federal dollars into innovation hubs across the country. Leaders believe that Rochester is one of the top areas for future growth.

HIGH WIND WATCH FOR SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT

This morning’s chill definitely made you take notice. In fact, Rochester had its coldest morning since Halloween. That’s a bit spooky on this Friday the 13th. That said, however, the weather today will not be scary at all. Temperatures will top out close to 50 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky and a freshening breeze. Not bad for November at all. There may be a sprinkle this afternoon but it will largely be more the exception rather than the rule.

Saturday will prove to be the better of the two weekend days with highs in the 40s and some partial sunshine. Both today and Saturday will prove good options for you to get some yard work done. A dynamic storm system will target the area Sunday, bringing widespread rain and windy conditions. Winds will likely prove strong enough to take down a lot of the leaves, and some tree limbs as well given the gust potential. That’s why High Wind Watches have been issued. They go into effect Sunday and last into Sunday night.

We can largely handle 50 mph gusts, particularly with trees having shed at least some of of their leaves. If we start seeing more 60+ mph potential, that’s typically the threshold of more substantial issues. Not quite seeing 60 mph at this point, but we’ll have to see how things trend.