Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Rochester police are on the scene of a homicide along Saint Paul Street in the city.

According to investigators, at least two suspects approached a man in his early 20s outside the RTS Transit Center shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. They shot him and beat him in the street before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. It was the third homicide of the day and No. 71 on the year, making 2021 already the deadliest year in Rochester history.

Police at the scene say there are two suspects, but no one in custody. They believe this was not a random shooting.

“It’s obviously 1:30 in the afternoon in the middle of the week, so there was a lot of people out here,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “There was a lot of people out here at the time of the assault, the time of the shooting, so it is obviously our hope that people will come forward and tell us exactly what they saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911

A 20-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called to Fernwood Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers at the scene found “evidence indicative that someone had been injured.”

Investigators said the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle a short time later. He had been shot at least once in the upper body. According to police, his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Fernwood Park shooting came hours after a fatal shooting outside the RTS Transit Center in downtown Rochester, and the same day as a fatal double shooting in the city.

Rochester police officials say a Webster man was hospitalized after being shot in the city during an attempted robbery.

Authorities say Webster police officials contacted Rochester police around 1:30 a.m. to alert them to a gunshot victim found near the 100 block of Country Manor Way in Webster.

During the investigation, police say they learned the victim, a 38-year-old man residing in Webster, was shot in the City of Rochester during an attempted robbery near the 600 block of Upper Falls Boulevard.

Officials say the victim was taken from a Webster address to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials say a suspect in a recent bank robbery was taken into custody in Brighton after being found operating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jason Shafer is charged with second degree robbery and fourth degree grand larceny. Additional criminal charges against him may be filed, police say.

Police say Shafer was identified as a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday at the Canandaigua National Bank located at 210 Alexander Street in Rochester.

Officials say police discovered that Shafer was operating a stolen vehicle. Working with the Brighton Police Department, authorities say they located and recovered the vehicle in the area of Oakdale Drive in Brighton where Shafer was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Shafer is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday. He’s currently on probation for a prior conviction.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 550 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase since January 15 (676).

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,455 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the county was now averaging 340 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.1%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 283 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Friday, including 77 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update October 25, 450,233 county residents are fully vaccinated and 497, 869 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77.4% of the county population.

COVID-19 cases are rising quickly in Monroe County, reaching new daily cases levels, average positivity rates, and regional hospitalizations not seen since January when the community was coming down from the peak of the holiday surge.

Nick Tahou Hots, arguably Rochester’s most well-known restaurant, is in fact still open.

The creator of the iconic garbage plate reminded Rochesterians that it’s still in business Thursday morning after a local YouTube star, Andrew Rea, said otherwise during an appearance on national TV.

Rea, who hosts “Binging with Babish” on his YouTube channel, appeared in a segment Thursday on the TODAY show, where he cooked a garbage plate and gave some backstory about the Flower City’s signature dish.

However, some of that backstory included some false information.

“Nick Tahou’s is the place that invented it,” Rea said. “Sadly, they’re closed.”

Rea, when asked what he favorite dish he made for the channel, quipped that he “should have studied for this.”

Nick Tahou Hots, which has been in business in Rochester since 1918, didn’t take long to respond.

“NBC had somebody doing garbage plates that wasn’t us, so they didn’t obviously check to see what garbage plates were or who owned the trademark,” said owner Nick Tahou.

Tahou said he felt a range of emotion from being “upset,” to “disgust,” and disappointment. He criticized Rea for not knowing the 103-year history of the restaurant, calling the restaurant closed, and for Rea’s comment that some of the ingredients were made in an unsafe manner.

“He told everybody that we use grill scrapings to use the hot sauce, which is untrue, we use probably the best hamburger you can get for the meat sauce,” Tahou said. “The health department would be here in a heartbeat if we were doing that.”

Rea issued his apology on Twitter shortly thereafter.

Tahou says that the damage has been done, and that he’s been fielding calls all day having to tell customers that they’re open. But he says he has contacted his trademark lawyers to see what action can be taken, since technically what Rea made is not “a garbage plate,” as those can only come from Nick Tahou’s.

“Well I don’t really have an end goal, I’m going to see what they tell me what I have to do. NBC has to do something to right what they did, to allow that to go across the whole country, they need to take it down from their website (at a minimum),” Tahou said.

I am so sorry to Rochester's own @Nick_Tahou_Hots for misspeaking on @TODAYshow thinking that you were closed. Nick's is OPEN (and I hope to be welcome back someday!) They're also providing meals for essential workers, I've just donated to their GoFundMe:https://t.co/AdgkqIYK06 — Binging With Babish (@BingingWBabish) November 11, 2021

The meals campaign was started by D.C. lawyer Mark Zaid, who started the GoFundMe that feeds essential workers and helps the restaurant.

“Nick and Alex, understandably did not want just a perception of charity,” Zaid told News 8 in March. “What we’re doing is actually buying the plates for our essential workers in Rochester, the fire department, EMS police department, hospital workers.”

Zaid said his love for Nick Tahou’s runs deep, all the way back to his “pre-frosh” days at UR, when the restaurant featured prominently in many stops with him and his friends.

Then, when he founded the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter in 1985, he started a Nick Tahou’s charity run that still continues to this day. Fraternity members run a mile, eat a garbage plate, then run another mile. All proceeds to go charity.

“The thing actually gives me energy,” Zaid said. “And the reality is that that the garbage plate is such a historical part of Rochester. It is not only rich in history, but it is rich in nourishment and all sorts of energy.

Before Rea’s online apology, the discussion, predictably, went viral locally.

Check your lottery tickets!

A TAKE 5 top-prize winner was sold in Geneva, lottery officials announced Friday morning.

The ticket, worth $42,028, was purchased at Castle Road Mini Mart, located at 803 Castle Road in Geneva and was determined to be a winner after Thursday night’s drawing.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

Rain will quickly pull east of the area after mid morning, allowing sunshine to take over much of our Friday from there. Somewhat remarkably, Friday will end up being a great day after that morning rain with highs into the middle 50s.

That’s a few degrees above average despite being on the backside of the cold front. Hang tight, that colder air is just taking its time to arrive. But make no mistake, it’s coming.

Lake effect rain showers will mix with snowflakes across higher elevations starting Saturday as highs fail to get out of the middle 40s. This will set the stage for a several day stretch where scattered rain and snow showers will be around, likely lasting into early next week.

Accumulations should be limited to the usual suspects, higher elevations downwind of Lake Erie. Those accumulations could be significant. Elsewhere, brief whitening of the ground (if anything) will likely be the extent of any accumulation excitement.

Welcome to November!