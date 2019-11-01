Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Powerful winds are causing trees to fall down and bringing down power lines. Currently, there are more than 8,000 people without power in Monroe County.

Stay with News 8 as we update power outages and closings through the area.

Strong winds continue to affect the area this morning with additional wind gusts of 50-60 mph through mid-morning.

Our first round of stronger winds has raced eastward through the area, resulting in numerous reports of power outages, wires down and and other wind-related issues. The High Wind Warning is in effect through 1 pm today.

