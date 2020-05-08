Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 8

1  of  76
Closings
by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Rochester school board votes to pass 20/21 budget, rumors of new superintendent pick

The Rochester City School Board voted to pass an amended version of the Superintendent’s budget Thursday for the next academic year. They are trying to close an estimated $87 million dollar budget gap, and some leaders in the district are not pleased with the proposed cuts.

The board had to size up and decide on tens of millions of dollars in cuts across the district. All but Commissioner Beatriz LeBron voted to pass the budget, which lists a host of things to pull for next academic year. School Board President Van White says for all involved, this was not an easy decision. 

No disciplinary powers for Rochester Police Accountability Board, says court ruling

Rochester’s Police Accountability Board will not have disciplinary powers, according to a New York State Supreme Court ruling.

Back in November, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum, with 75% of the vote. In January, the nine members of the board were approved by Rochester City Council. Just hours before the PAB’s first meeting in January, the board lost its disciplinary power due to a court injunction.

Update from Bob Duffy on regional reopening efforts

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy gave an update on reopening the region Thursday.

As special advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, he will answer questions on his role and progress on the reopening plans for the Rochester and Finger Lakes area.

ROC COVID, a new online survey will help track virus in the region

Monroe County and City of Rochester officials have announced new screening tool to help track coronavirus in the region.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of the ROC COVID symptom tracker and I’m asking all of you to sign up today,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

“Residents across the region can volunteer to go online and answer a short questions about how you’re feeling each day. The information collected will go into a database and will be used to help detect potential hotspots of the virus early while symptoms are starting to develop.”

URMC adds respiratory clinic for patients with COVID-19 symptoms​

UR Medicine Primary Care has created an outpatient clinic devoted to evaluating people who may have COVID-19.

The Central Respiratory Clinic sees about 50 to 60 patients a day. Those working at the clinic monitor patients who test positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home by asking them to use a secure app through the Get Well Network.

Weather forecast: A rare caliber of May chill into the weekend

It’s very possible that multiple low temperature records in Rochester are broken through this weekend due to multiple nights in a row around freezing, and highs that never leave the 40s! 

Friday will be spent mostly dry, but cloudy as a low pressure system slides just to our south. Most of the moisture associated with this system will spare us and remain to our south and east with the possibility of a light, wet snow coating higher elevations south of the thruway. As the low pressure transfers its energy to the coast a decent northwest wind will kick in on Saturday allowing for some scattered lake effect snow showers to pop up throughout the day. With the core of the cold expected to peak on Saturday, the gusty winds and 30 degree temperatures will make May feel more like the beginning of March. 

