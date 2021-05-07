Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 7, 2021.

One man has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center on North Street on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

It’s actually happening: The Lilac Festival starts this week. The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:

May 7 – 9

May 14 – 16

May 21 – 23

This year’s event will not feature the traditional ten days of free live music, due to safety concerns, but it feature some live music at the new Lilac Bistro and Cafe. Other festival events include the aforementioned Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, the Wine Expo and Food Pairing, plus more family fun. And of course, as always, walking the lilac trails through Highland Park is free and open to the public.

Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — or CMAC — announced on Thursday that the venue will be reopening mid-summer.

Clark said they can open at 100% capacity, and will have to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Proof of vaccination will be required at CMAC and one of the methods will be the excelsior pass.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that beginning May 7, capacity restrictions will be expanded to 75% for hair salons, barbershops, and other personal care services.

The governor also announced that he will rescind the executive order establishing the micro-cluster zone strategy.

A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Amazon is seeking a waiver on part of the local labor requirement for the building of the multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the town of Gates.

According to Monroe County’s Director of Planning and Development Ana Liss, Amazon is seeking a 30% waiver. There will be 1,600 local construction jobs with possibly 400 non-local, 85% union.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago and a sign of the job market’s growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring.

The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.

The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

Have you found a gift for Mother’s Day yet? Time is ticking…

Searching for a gift can be stressful but one psychologist says there’s actually a science to finding that perfect present.

Expect off and on passing showers through the afternoon that is umbrella-worthy, but there will be some breaks in the rain at times. It’s important to note that temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 40s and 30s for some, with numbers nearing freezing at higher elevations south of Rochester. If you are at or above 1,000 ft elevation, there is a chance you see some wet flakes. It does not last long, but afternoon highs struggle yet again to get out of the 50s.

Expect some dry time earlier on in the day with the steadiest rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. Some of us could end up with a quarter to half an inch of rain in some of the steadier downpours likely south and east of Rochester throughout the night. The Lilac Festival kicks off on this rather rainy Friday. If you’re looking for a drier and not so chilly day to go, this weekend looks like the better of the three days.

THE WEEKEND: This storm system lingers into Saturday, but the bulk of rain will remain across the eastern part of the state. Besides the chance for just a few stray flakes across higher elevations, there will be a few leftover rain showers that could impact Saturday morning. Cloud cover will be tough to get out of until later on in the day, and breaks in the clouds may allow for a few pop up, isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Besides that, consider it a mostly dry day with plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures keep the below average trend with numbers at dawn around 40 degrees and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Weak high pressure and some clearing skies will mean a chill to start Mother’s Day. Temperatures start off in the 30s and there may even be some frost across the valleys south of Rochester. Partial sunshine will make for a nice day as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers will be well to the south across the Ohio River Valley.

The massive bubble of cold air persists for the beginning of next week. Another wave of energy slides by Monday morning to bring increased rain chances, but that’s all it is. Just a few sporadic showers possible for a select few across the Finger Lakes while most remain dry. Trends are drying out even more for Tuesday and Wednesday. We see a slight warm up with sunshine expected through Wednesday. Afternoon highs near 60°, but by this time we should really be in the upper 60s. The only sign of actual warmth comes later on in the month.