ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 6, 2022.

A suspect was arrested and hospitalized after a police shootout on Remington Street early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for a disturbance call. At the scene, they located a suspect who later exchanged gunfire with officers.

Officials say the suspect was arrested following a short pursuit and later hospitalized for minor injuries. While there were shots exchanged, no officers were struck or injured by the gunfire.

The suspect’s injuries are not believed to be gunshot-related.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Remington Street continues to be blocked off.

Rochester police are expected to hold a press conference to share further details about the shooting around 10 a.m. Friday. The identity of the suspect has yet to be released by officials.

The 124th edition of the Rochester Lilac Festival is right around the corner. It’s time to get ready for fresh flowers, live music, local art vendors, festival food, and more.

On this page, we’ll lay out all the events and attractions for you and your family to look forward to over the 2022 Lilac Festival.

Due to COVID-19, 2020’s festival was canceled. The 2021 edition, which was one of the first large-scale events to return in Monroe County since the beginning of the pandemic, included ticketed shows in a special events tent to reduce and control crowd capacity.

This year’s festival is back in full swing for the first time since 2019 and follows the pattern of the 2021 iteration, which featured three consecutive weekends instead of the traditional ten consecutive days.

Week One: May 6-8

Week Two: May 12-15

Week Three: May 19-22

According to festival organizer Jeff Springut, the decision to maintain the three-weekend schedule was due to convenience for visitors, better business opportunities for vendors, and to allow a wider timeframe for guests to witness a peak lilac bloom.

In total, this year’s Center Stage will highlight more than 85 musical sets over the three festival weekends, including nationally renowned acts, local supporting acts, and featured performances from music programs of local schools.

There will also be performances by the young musicians that make up Elvio Fernandes’ ROC Star Academy, comprised of 11-to-21-year-old aspiring artists.

The Lilac Festival is also bringing back the VIP High Spot Party Deck in 2022 for visitors to enjoy their shows with some top-notch perks.

The theme of this year’s Lilac Festival Parade is Unity and it will feature more than 2,500 participants. Upon the parade’s completion, there will also be a Big Sing event. New in 2022, the concert at Highland Park will feature 200 gospel singers from across Monroe County.

‘Juneteenth’, is a national holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. An Irondequoit Town Councilmember claims the Town Board is proposing to remove the holiday, and that the funding is set to fail.

The town responded by saying proper meetings have not happened, and Irondequoit is still honoring the holiday.

The Irondequoit Commission on Advancing Racial Equity — or ICARE — says they’ve been trying to plan Juneteenth events for June 17 and 18.

Councilmember and ICARE leader Patrina Freeman says the town voted to table discussions on Juneteenth until May 10th, with public input only allowed during a board meeting on May 17th. ICARE says this would give them only a month to organize Juneteenth events.

“We’re not getting one, the funding…and two, staff members have been told they are not to work with me on commanding this,” Freeman said.

But Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick says he’s asked ICARE —an advisory panel and not part of the board— for input and planning. He says he’s not heard from them since January 4th.

“We just need to collaborate and actually meet and discuss what’s going to happen; we want to include all organizations here in town,” Fitzpatrick said.

He adds Juneteenth is big, and will be celebrated. “We’re lucky enough to have two events here that we’ll be doing. One is a town event and another is by a group called ‘ERASE’ (Eliminating Racism & Seeking Equity).”

To avoid this problem in the future, she feels Juneteenth should be fully funded from the get-go. Freeman says they’re looking for about $1,000 out of an annual budget of $40 million.

A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Scio Street late Thursday night.

Officials say responding officers were at Rochester General Hospital on an unrelated call, when a crime victim arrived at the emergency room. The gunshot victim was identified as a 24-year-old female.

Authorities say the woman was shot at least once in the lower body and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Scio Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

A massive mural featuring Malcolm X, Franklin Florence and Constance Mitchell will soon be on full display at the side of East High School in Rochester.

The 32x 32-foot painting portrays a photo that captured the three men during their trip through Rochester in the 1960s. The project is only four days into the process, according to it’s creators.

Local artist Ephraim Gebre, who helped create the Martin Luther King Jr. Mural downtown, says he hopes the painting sparks conversation.

“The mural is called “Hidden Figures,” because I didn’t know about these figures growing up, so I thought it would be super powerful for these students here to see it come to fruition,” Gebre said.

According to the artist group, it took over a year of planning before they were able to start painting.

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s this morning as a cloud blanket covers Rochester ahead of afternoon. Friday gets warmer as the day moves forward, while rain steers clear of the lilacs today.

The Weekend: Our Saturday may be a victim to rain showers in the early morning hours but the rest of the day, along with Sunday, will be warm, comfortable and most importantly, sunny.