Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Guomo didn’t address many of the questions about phase two during his daily press briefing on Thursday.

Rochester and the Finger Lakes region began phase one on May 15. Two weeks to that date is Friday and according to the phased reopening plan, the area should be scheduled to being phase two. However, no guidance or specifications have come from the governor’s office.

The New York State legislature was back in session Thursday as lawmakers worked through some COVID-related measures. One topic of discussion was rent relief.

One state bill, which passed the State Senate and Assembly, is the Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020. It would direct $100 million from the federal CARES Act to be used towards rental assistance.

Hope Dealers: Be The Change is a local organization that provides support for those overcoming substance abuse — and the COVID-19 crisis is not stopping them from their outreach.

The group is pairing with Restoration Rochester for its first virtual Narcan training on Saturday. The group also has scheduled activities every Sunday — including needle clean-ups, Facebook livestreams and dropping off prepackaged backpacks with survival gear.

There have now been 216 COVID-19 deaths and 2,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. Of those 2,774 cases, 191 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up one from Tuesday.

Officials in Livingston County say they are aware of anti-law enforcement social media posts made by the suspect in a deadly police chase Wednesday.

“We do know our sheriff’s deputies have started digging into him,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, “And you will see when you dig into him there’s some anti-law enforcement statements on his social media, so those are things we’re looking at.”

Today is the final day that we will see mid-Summer warmth and humidity.

A potent cold front will approach the area this afternoon. Ahead of that front, a warm and moist air mass will allow for increasing levels of instability. The timing of the front’s arrival couldn’t be more favorable for the development of thunderstorms as the front acts to lift the already moisture rich, sun heated air to generate convection. The main threat from any thunderstorm will come from torrential rain, lightning, and locally strong and damaging wind gusts. Strong storms will diminish into the evening hours as the front exits to our east allowing drier and cooler air to spill in. We think the window of opportunity for severe weather will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Skies will become partly cloudy into Saturday and sunny through Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.