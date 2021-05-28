Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Tuesday night, the New York State Assembly passed a bill that would establish a statewide Restaurant Meals Program as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in New York.

This is a federal option through SNAP that allows homeless, disabled, and/or elderly residents who can’t prepare meals for themselves to use their SNAP benefits to purchase lower-cost hot or prepared food at approved restaurants and retailers throughout New York.

This Memorial Day weekend, a blood drive will be held to honor the three fallen National Guard soldiers who died last month after a helicopter crash in Mendon.

54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester, were killed when their UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road.

This blood drive, which will be held at Marketplace Mall, is a way to both honor their memory for Memorial Day Weekend, while also addressing an urgent need for blood.

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.

After touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.

Irondequoit police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest after officers located the body of a dead woman outside of a home on Culver Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from the victim in a few days.

Officials say while officers attempted to make contact with someone at the residence, they discovered the deceased individual.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Parma.

William Mason, 69, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has greyish hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right eye.

According to officials, Mason was last seen on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma. According to Mason’s family, they say his disappearance is unusual and suspicious.

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt by Livingston County residents Thursday evening. It happened at 8:41 p.m.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty tweeted about the earthquake just before 9:30 p.m., saying his office was receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

In our Family First segment, memorial day marks the unofficial start to summer and that means many of you will be near the water.

We spoke with a local pediatrician about how to keep your kids safe at the pool and around other bodies of water.

Amazon is going Hollywood.

The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me,” Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Enjoy what’s left of today, because tomorrow will feature a significantly different look AND feel…

TONIGHT: Temperatures this evening are settling in the 60s under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. We have a quiet and cool rest of the evening ahead of us before widespread clouds increase by later tonight ahead of our next storm system. This will bring more changes to the region Friday while temperatures drop into the 40s and upper 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: A strong jet paired with a mid-level closed low will bring a soaking rain to the region beginning just after daybreak on Friday. Expect rain to move in from west to east that lasts all day long, falling moderately to heavy at times. Temperatures will be reluctant to improve with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s for a select lucky few. It will be a day definitely warranting the rain gear and extra layers as we end the week on a cold and wet note as winds pick up out of the east. Make sure to watch for pooling and ponding on roadways especially in heavier downpours, and make sure your wipers are ready to go!

Friday’s record “low high” for the day in Rochester is 43 degrees. It’s unlikely we get THAT cold during the day, but the fact that we’re seeing temperatures remotely close to that is pretty remarkable.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Rain should slowly start to taper by sunset for those north of the thruway, while a few showers linger through the overnight Saturday. This system will be tough to budge as it slowly moves off towards the Atlantic coast, and as it takes its time moving out of the region it will keep just enough moisture around for showers to linger early on Saturday. Most of the shower activity should remain south of the thruway, but we’ll keep chances for a few showers in for everyone throughout the day. Highs once again will be very cool in the upper 40s and low 50s with stubborn clouds.

High pressure asserts dominance on Sunday bringing showers to an end, and more sunshine to the region as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. It will still feel cool with a few clouds around, but add 10 degrees and more sunshine to that, and you’ve got Memorial Day! Monday looks to be the best looking day of the Holiday weekend with temperatures warming to around 70 degrees and better chances to see some sun. Still great for enjoying the Holiday.

We will continue to see warmth into the middle of next week, but rain chances return by Tuesday night and Wednesday.