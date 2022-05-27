ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 26, 2022.

Members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force announced Thursday a second suspect was arrested in connection to a 2021 murder on Park Avenue.

On June 7, 2021, 26-year-old city resident Keith Arnold was stabbed to death following a fight outside of 725 Park Avenue.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Morris L. Jones Jr. of Rochester was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas in November of 2021. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Task Force officials said they took 24-year-old Michael S. Jones into custody at a local residence. Jones has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning.

A 17-year-old student from Gananda High School was arrested after posing in a post on social media with what appeared to be an assault rifle Wednesday, New York State Police Officials announced Thursday.

Authorities say state police were notified by the Macedon Police Department around 12:30 p.m. of the social media post, which caused concerns to district officials who immediately contacted law enforcement.

Officials say troopers, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Gananda High School to meet with administrators and Macedon police.

Police say the student was taken into custody off school grounds and was interviewed in the presence of a parent before being charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.

According to state police, the student was arraigned Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear at Wayne County Court Friday.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Gananda superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy wants to assure parents that while we live in a scary day and age, Gananda is working hard to protect the students and school.

While details are limited, Dr. Van Scoy also said a lot of the ‘discovery’ happened because of the relationships between staff and students.

“We want parents to know we are working hard to keep their students safe. But there are scary things going on and we need to work with them so we are aware of them and we can act,” said Dr. Van Scoy. “They need to be talking to their students. They should be monitoring what their students are doing on social media and monitoring their phones.”

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement Thursday criticizing Rochester Gas and Electric for planning to raise the utility rates for Rochester.

This comes after Avangrid, the owner of RG&E and NYSEG, announced the two companies filed for proposed changes to delivery rates with the New York State Public Service Commission.

Officials from Avangrid said their plans, called ‘Reliable Energy New York: Investing in Our Future,’ outline investments in reliable and resilient upgrades to their infrastructure, more customer resources, more smart technology, and enable clean energy.

Officials from Avangrid also said that this plan proposes a rate structure that would add $10-18 to the average electric or gas customer’s monthly costs, or a 13-22% increase on each bill — something Governor Hochul takes issue with.

The governor issued the following statement in wake of the proposal, in part saying:

“It’s outrageous and unacceptable that utility companies are proposing the largest rate increase in recent history for more than 1.2 million consumers in Upstate New York. The Department of Public Service is legally required to review all proposed rate increases, and I urge them to scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases. At a time when so many families are struggling because of global economic headwinds and nationwide inflation, I will keep fighting to get money back in the pockets of New Yorkers by accelerating middle-class tax cuts, giving consumers a gas tax holiday that begins next week, and providing rent and utility relief to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”

You can view RG&E and NYSEG’s full outline for “Reliable Energy NY” here.

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a missing juvenile who went missing Thursday.

Officers said 15-year-old Shaymaliz Velazquez from the Town of Chili went to school in the Town of Irondequoit, but never returned home.

Velazquez is described as standing 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. Her hair is reportedly styled with black and red braids.

Officers have no further information to give at this time and anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the area of Murray Street in Rochester Thursday.

Officials say officers were led to the 100 block of Murray Street around 12:35 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have blocked off access to the 100 block of Murray Street, along with most nearby roadways. There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Rain showers are around this morning and that will make for a wet commute. It is worth the umbrella as the rain lasts through this afternoon.

The Weekend: Early morning rain covers Saturday ahead of a cloudy evening. Sunday is when the sun comes out and the temperatures go up ahead of Memorial Day.