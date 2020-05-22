Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 22, 2020.

A monitor for the Rochester City School District has been announced — Dr. Shelley Jallow.

As part of her job, she will provide oversight and guidance as the district navigates a nearly $90 million budget shortfall.

Frontline nursing home workers at 36 long-term care facilities across the state held silent and “solemn vigils” Thursday. They say it is to express grief and concern when it comes to the response in those facilities to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers at Creekview nursing home came together and said they’re on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and thier basic needs in-house are not being met by Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says if someone tests positive then they will get a call from a tracer who will ask who they had contact with recently. The tracers will then call everyone that could have been exposed and that person will go into quarantine.

The tracing number will appear as “NYS Contact Tracing” on your caller ID. He is urging anyone who sees that on their caller ID to pick up the phone, it is not a scam.

Starting on Friday, many beaches in the area will reopen for the holiday weekend and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is boosting patrols.

Deputies will be in county parks and boat patrols on Lake Ontario. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it will also be diverting some resources to traffic enforcement to make sure families and children are safe.

Memorial Day Changes

Recycling collection has been moved back one day. Monday collections will happen on Tuesday, and so on, for the rest of next week.

Meal Distribution sites will be closed on Memorial Day

Rochester Animal Services will be open by appointment only on Monday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The YMCA is developing a new program to help school age children. The program combines math, science and music with physical education and exercise.

It offers community time — where children can discuss how they are feeling during these COVID-19 times. The program will happen in person, but in low numbers in order to maintain safety guidelines.

October 1-2, 2019.

This was the last time Rochester saw an 80 degree high. Before the holiday weekend is up, this milestone temperature will have been achieved.

The first half of our Friday looks like a stunner. Sunshine continues with only a few clouds on the southward horizon offering the sky some texture. By afternoon, those clouds are thickening up as a few showers get going across the Southern Tier. Our big upper level low lurking to our south is weakening, but will pay us a quick visit late Friday into early Saturday. It’s closer proximity will ignite a few showers across the area with the focus primarily south of Rochester into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Minus a random shower or two, this is going to be a fantastic weekend.