Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 21, 2021.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Jefferson Road in Henrietta Thursday evening.

Police on scene say the 25-year-old Henrietta man did a wheelie in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed, when he hit an SVU which was turning onto the 390 SB ramp.

A woman and child were hospitalized Thursday, after a dog attack in the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police, the 32-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were attacked by their dog around 4:25 p.m. on Maryland Street. Officers arriving on scene found the woman in a car, with the dog outside.

Two Rochester men have been hospitalized after two separate shooting incidents in the City of Rochester on Thursday.

No arrests have been made in either incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference Thursday to address her husband’s arrest, where she claimed her innocence and said the investigation was politically motivated.

The mayor’s husband, 42-year-old Timothy Granison, was arrested following a search warrant execution Wednesday night. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, pleaded not guilty to drug and weapon charges Thursday in connection to a large scale and long-term local narcotics investigation.

Following a traffic stop in the city Wednesday, New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of Mayor Warren and her husband.

Granison, 42, was ultimately booked into the Monroe County Jail after the search warrant was executed and arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.

Reports out of Israel indicate a cease-fire has been approved, bringing 11 days of bloody conflict in Gaza to an end.

The reports suggest Israel’s war cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire after increasing pressure from the Biden administration and countries around the world.

The White House was on the defensive Thursday when questioned about whether President Biden did enough to help ease the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In our Family first segment this morning, according to experts most cases of sex abuse involve a close trusted adult or family member.

After hearing that you may be wondering, “how do I know if my child is a victim and what can I do to help them heal if they are.”

Listen above to hear what experts have to say about that.

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which ranks everything from most “forgetful” cities to items most commonly left behind.

While such items as phones and keys are among the most frequently forgotten, riders have left behind things including a tooth, wands, and even a large painting of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the 2021 index, the most commonly forgotten item in Uber vehicles is, not surprisingly, phones, followed by cameras, wallets, keys and backpacks or other luggage items.

This weekend is the last weekend for the Lilac Festival.

This year’s event will not feature the traditional ten days of free live music, due to safety concerns, but it feature some live music at the new Lilac Bistro and Cafe. Other festival events include the aforementioned Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, the Wine Expo and Food Pairing, plus more family fun. And of course, as always, walking the lilac trails through Highland Park is free and open to the public.

Temperatures today made it to 88 degrees in Rochester, and it looks like we may make a run at 90 degrees today.

Heat and humidity can often mean we get a shower or storm around, but lack of any trigger means we avoid the rain, besides an isolated drop or two here and there across the Finger Lakes. Overnight lows remain mild, staying in the lower and middle 60s. That will mean some uncomfortable sleeping conditions for those without air conditioning. Friday will be another day with more heat. It could be even warmer with continued model suggestion we’ll take a run at 90 degrees by early afternoon.