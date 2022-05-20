ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Rochester police made an arrest Thursday evening after a fight broke out and gunshots were fired in the area of Avenue D.

Authorities say officers responded to Kohlman Street just before 8:30 p.m. for the report of a fight and encountered a man armed with a handgun.

Officials said they addressed the man, but he fled the scene on foot. He was caught on Avenue D and eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

Officers reported that shots were fired, but it’s currently unknown who fired the gunshots.

“If you remember about a month ago, we were one block that way, we were dealing with something very similar,” said Lieutenant Greg Bello. “Different circumstances but at the end of the day this is now two incidents within two blocks of each other where officers are facing a threat to where they’re firing their weapons.”

Remington Street near Kohlman Street and Avenue D was closed but has since reopened.

No charges have been filed at this time. A press conference led by the lieutenant is scheduled to take place Friday at 10:30 a.m., where officials are expected to release more information about the incident.

Game 5 of the Amerks’ series against the Utica Comets was just the latest chapter in a season full of twists and turns.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the third period on the road in a hostile environment, the odds were stacked against Rochester. But like they have done so often the last month of the season, the Amerks found a way to rally and come out on top.

“You know you could tell our guys they wanted it and you could say they wanted it more tonight,” said Amerks forward Casey Fitzgerald. “That’s exactly what it was. We went into that third period saying we’re not going to lie down and you know we didn’t want the season to be over.”

Fitzgerald got the action started with a goal nine minutes into the game to put the Amerks on the board first. Utica would respond quickly with a goal from Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Holtz to give the Comets a 2-1 lead after the first period.

After neither team scored in the second period, the Amerks faced a 2-1 deficit heading into the final frame.

Just over three minutes into the third, Artuu Ruotsalainen scored a goal to tie the game up at 2. Three minutes later, Sean Malone would answer with a goal of his own to put the Amerks on top and effectively be the game winner.

“I think we’ve been the most dramatic team in hockey so far so why would we expect anything less than that you know?” said Amerks goaltender Aaron Dell. “I think that just shows how much everyone is willing to go to bat for each other.”

“I didn’t want to go home,” said Amerks forward Brett Murray. “I don’t think any of us wanted to go home. I think no one wanted their season to be done. You know we kind of beared down and found something within.”

Mark Jankowski would score an empty net goal with a minute remaining to put the game out of reach.

“The resilience of this group is pretty special,” said head coach Seth Appert. “We’ve talked about it. This group loves each other. They love playing for each other. They love playing for Rochester.”

Up next for the Amerks is a date with Laval Rocket in the quarterfinals. Game 1 is set for Sunday in Laval at 7 p.m. with Game 2 slated for Monday at the same time.

The Amerks will return to Blue Cross Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 25th with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. A possible Game 4 will take at home on Friday, May 27th at the same time with Game 5 set to take place back in Laval on Sunday, May 29th at 7 p.m.

With the win, Rochester advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

A nice bike ride after wrapping up some classes at New York University sounded perfect to second-year medical student David Jevotovsky.

“I went to go get a bike and hopped on. The next thing I remember was in the hospital,” said Jevotovsky, a 2012 graduate of Brighton High School.

On that fall day in 2017, Jevotovsky was hit by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“I wasn’t sure if they knew if he was going to live or not,” said Ira Jevotovsky, David’s father.

Jevotovsky received care from a team at the very school he was attending.

“Once we analyzed his CT scan, it was pretty clear he was going to need not only surgery, but a long intensive care unit stay in his near future,” said Dr. Yosef Dastagirzada with Neurosurgery NYU Health.

What David did not need, though, was faith in the future.

“I never once doubted the fact that I would keep going,” Jevotovsky said.

David eventually went back to school.

“It took time, certainly that first test was not easy,” Jevotovsky recalled.

Five years after the accident on Wednesday, Jevotovsky not only graduated from medical school but also picked up an MBA.

“My family, first doctor in the family, I couldn’t be any more proud,” Ira Jevotovsky said.

Proud of a son whose faith in the future is fortified by faith in himself.

Jefferson Avenue is back open and the Tops store there is back in company control.

Mayor Bryon Brown, Tops President John Persons, Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia, FBI Special Agent In-Charge Steve Belongia, Sheriff John Garcia, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross and others gave updates on the investigation.

Law enforcement officials left the scene late Thursday afternoon, five days after 10 people were killed and three others injured in what officials are calling a racially motivated mass murder.

Evidence collection has concluded, according to the FBI. They brought in special field crews to assist on the investigation and used special technologies to ensure they have everything they need to complete this investigation.

“The evidence collection phase of this portion of the investigation inside the Tops Supermarket has been concluded,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

The next step in the investigation surrounds the trial of the 18-year-old suspect. At Tops, they are now moving forward with renovation plans for the East Side location.

“We want to bring a best-in-class

Gun violence is an ongoing problem in Buffalo, one that extends beyond Jefferson Ave. and Masten Park.

“We have to take our neighborhoods back. We have to take our stores back,” Commissioner Gramaglia said.

The Mayor told News 4 he wants to add more funds and resources for police, despite calls to defund them. He fully supports the controversial shot spotter technology and believes the department needs the means to fight crime in the city.

store to this location. We want to make sure that it is done right,” Tops President and COO John Persons added.

Reopening details are limited. This area is a food desert and it’s the only store of its kind in the neighborhood. Tops say there are no official plans to open another location anytime soon despite residents traveling far distances to find food.

Local emergency departments are struggling and it’s not directly because of COVID, but instead the aftermath of the pandemic.

However, hospital leaders from the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health both said, while their emergency departments are being strained right now, it’s not the worst it has been.

During the pandemic, hospital systems took in nursing home residents due to their own systems being overwhelmed. Over two years into the pandemic, a lot of those residents are still in hospital systems with nowhere to go, taking up space the hospital needs to function normally.

URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos said Strong Memorial hospital is “extremely busy” right now.

“Our emergency room is doing a great job of caring for patients. But at any given time, this morning, for example, we had more than 70 patients who are admitted, being seen by providers to admit to the hospital, but we’re waiting for a bed in the hospital and people can wait for hours down there,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

Due to the overflow of nursing home residents, Strong Memorial Hospital’s emergency department has nowhere to put their own patients, leading to backup in the emergency room.

“By having so many patients in our emergency room, it makes it more difficult to care for the patients coming in,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

However, Dr. Apostolakos said nursing home residents in hospitals aren’t the only thing tying up resources. With over 100 Covid patients still in Strong’s care, along with the national and local staffing shortage, the repercussions of the pandemic are still very much present.

On the other side of things, the Chair of Emergency Medicine for Rochester Regional Health, Dr. Keith Grands said they are experiencing these same issues but said they are issues they have been facing for years.

“It is definitely challenging. We have quite a few patients that are waiting for hospital beds that had been admitted and waiting to get a bed from the hospital standpoint, which caused challenges for our team, and the challenge of taking care of that next incoming emergency department patient. But unfortunately, that’s a phenomenon that we’re seeing throughout the city,” Dr. Grands said.

Both hospital systems are encouraging community members with high acuity medical issues to come into their emergency departments, stating they will find a spot for you no matter how creative they need to get.

However, if you’re medical need is something that can be taken care of through your primary care physician or an urgent care facility, they ask you to take that route instead.

Friday starts at 60 degrees with clear clouds, but that quickly changes at noon. Temperatures may hump into the 90s at 1 o’clock with high dew points and more sun across the evening.

The Weekend: Saturday morning maintains the heat while severe storms lay ahead for Sunday.