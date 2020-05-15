Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 15, 2020.

For Oaks Construction in Spencerport, reopening means two things: first, they can get the ball rolling on projects.

“We have a lot of customers who are anxious to get work done on their houses,” President of Oaks Construction Kristopher Oaks said.

Second, it can bring in more workers for construction of its own; ground broke on a currently-empty showroom a few weeks before the lockdown.

There are now 163 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from the last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 2,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 76 new cases since 24 hours prior. Of those cases, 109 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Doctors at Strong Hospital believe PMIS is a delayed response to COVID-19 infection in children. It’s a condition doctors say they’ve never seen before.

“We’re seeing more cases of PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) and we’re trying to really nail down what it takes to make that diagnoses,” said Dr. Patrick Brophy with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

As calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes, New York facilities are sounding alarms about the state’s ambitious new demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.

Administrators worry there won’t be enough kits for an estimated 370,000 tests a week on workers at nursing homes and other adult care facilities, nearly double the total of tests done statewide now on people in all walks of life. The homes also have questioned who will cover an expense estimated around $100 to $150 per test, though the state suggested Thursday the homes could send workers to free state testing sites.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a flyover to honor those fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo will be conducting a flyover on Saturday to honor first responders, healthcare and essential workers. The missions have been named “Operation Thanks From Above” and will fly over hospitals, Veterans Affairs locations, city centers, parks and other venues in the Rochester Area, totaling over 80 locations in all of Western New York.

It’s a testament to the hard work of students stuck at home.

In just about a month, students at RIT worked hard and long enough to recreate a virtual campus on the video game Minecraft good enough so they celebrate commencement on the game.

The warmest air of the week has arrived. Temperatures this morning were some 20 to 25 degrees higher than they were Thursday morning.

Friday will feature weather that finally will look and feel the part of May. The day starts cloudy with a few showers, but the sky should brighten allowing temperatures to soar. The passage of our warm front means a couple of showers to start the day before those breaks of sun arrive. As temperatures spike into the 70s, an approaching cold front will serve as the catalyst for additional showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Our atmosphere will have already become unstable, and enough shear is present to justify a limited risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.