Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 14, 2021.

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the westside of the City of Rochester on Friday.

According to Rochester Police Captain Mark Mura, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Glasser Street.

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to North Goodman Street around 9:00 . They found a 19-year-old man at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

Nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue in the capital city’s Washington Park neighborhood, leaving residents rattled. Verdi said three of the victims are currently in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

A Gaines man died Thursday, after investigators say he was found pinned underneath a tractor along West Ridge Road.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, George Manning, 72, was using a tractor to pull out a small tree near his house when the tractor flipped. Investigators said a relative and neighbors called 911 and lifted the tractor. Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert Thursday morning to New Yorkers concerning potential gasoline price gouging. This comes after the interruption of a major fuel pipeline serving the eastern half of the United States.

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Screams and flying debris enveloped Umm Majed al-Rayyes as explosions hurled her from her bed in Gaza City. Groping in the dark, the 50-year-old grabbed her four children and ran as Israeli bombs struck their apartment building Wednesday, shattering windows, ripping doors to splinters and blasting away concrete.

While casualties mounted this week in the most severe outbreak of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war, al-Rayyes and other Palestinians in the line of fire faced an all-too-familiar question: Where should we go?

From key fobs, to remotes for toys, lithium batteries are everywhere in our homes. But many parents don’t realize just how dangerous they can be. One family learned the hard way.

The Regal Cinema at the Greece Ridge Mall will be reopening Friday. COVID-19 safety guidelines, including masking and social distancing, will be in place. The films playing will include “Spiral’ – “Wrath of Man” – and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.

The decline — the fourth in the past five weeks — coincides with a rash of states led by Republican governors that have blamed expanded jobless benefits for a slowdown in hiring and are acting to cut off the additional aid.

The Lilac Festival is taking place over three consecutive weekends in May, continuing Friday.

This year’s event will not feature the traditional ten days of free live music, due to safety concerns, but it feature some live music at the new Lilac Bistro and Cafe. Other festival events include the aforementioned Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, the Wine Expo and Food Pairing, plus more family fun. And of course, as always, walking the lilac trails through Highland Park is free and open to the public.

Our weather is being dominated by a large ridge of high pressure that will continue to build in from the west over the next few days. This will keep fair weather around through early next week, and a large difference in temperatures between the lake and areas south.

Lake Ontario water temperatures remain in the 40s, and a clear day with May sun is the perfect ingredient list for a lake breeze to form. Expect those north of Rt. 104 to stay in the 50s and lower 60s into the weekend.

Once high pressure fully moves over the region and our wind flow will shift from north and west to more southerly, and warmer air will move in that will take temperatures to even higher heights!

Later sunsets also mean we’ll hold on to these nice daytime temperatures for a longer period of time… more signs that spring is finally settling in across Western New York. Plus, warming temperatures both day and night could mean the end of frost across the region.

On Friday, areas well south of Rochester have a chance to see an isolated shower with better chances on Saturday and Sunday that will be motivated by an active lake breeze, and a weak disturbance aloft. Besides that, most will remain dry all through next week.

Temperatures should make a run at 70° by Sunday and into the beginning of next week. A broad storm system along the jet stream sweeps into the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, but models have trended southward with this storm. This will keep rain chances at a minimum as we kick off the new week in Western New York. Increasing moisture courtesy of nearby frontal systems look to bring more cloud cover back to the region both Monday and Tuesday next week, but dodge us from any widespread precipitation. We’ll find an increase in clouds with chances for a few scattered showers, but there doesn’t look to be any widespread soakers in the near future.