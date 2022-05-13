ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 13, 2022.

An occupied home was struck by gunfire in the area of Selye Terrace, as bullets nearly struck a sleeping teenager inside the residence Friday overnight.

Officials say police officers arrived at the 400 block of Selye Terrace for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:50 a.m. Once at the location, they found evidence of gunshots fired in the area.

Investigators located an occupied home that was struck by bullets. The projectiles nearly struck a 14-year-old who was sleeping at the time of the shooting, authorities say.

Noone was injured during the incident, and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for two missing juveniles that went missing from the Town of Henrietta Thursday.

According to police, both were last seen near the area of Henrietta Veteran’s Memorial Park on Calkins Road around 7:30 p.m. Authorities believe they are not in danger and are together.

John O’Neil is described as 5’8″ around 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red, white and blue sleeve shirt with black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Nina Pavlov is described as 5’8″ around 90 pounds, with red and black hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Chad Drexel deleted his Facebook post after news outlets reported this story. He made a second post, with no mention of any arrest, saying “amazing progress” had been made in the case. That post was also deleted.

After 13 years FBI has made some amazing progress. Feeling hopeful and sad at the same time HOPING CLOSURE IS TO COME.

If you pray PLEASE ADD MY FAMILY in your thoughts. Please ask for STRENGTH AND CLOSURE.

BRITTANEE MARIE DREXEL we are all hoping to get closure baby girl.

The FBI has not yet responded to requests for comment.

A Nexstar affiliate station in South Carolina reported remains were found in a wooded area Wednesday night in georgtown county. Police have yet to confirm this investigation, but video shows authorities searching.

Additionally, further evidence connecting Raymond Moody to the case was released Thursday when a background check revealed the man’s offense date was listed the same day the teen disappeared.

The offense date for the obstructing justice charge is listed on the SLED background check as April 25, 2009 — the day Drexel disappeared.

New York State Police troopers were alerted of a body found along the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the Town of Wolcott Thursday.

Officials say deputies responded to an area near Ingersoll Drive after local fishermen reported finding a body on the shoreline of the bay.

According to authorities, the remains are believed to have been in the water for an extended period of time. The body has yet to be identified and was transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information on the remains is asked to call (585) 398-4100.

One man is dead, and another is in custody after a fight broke out at Ontario Beach Park Wednesday night.

Monroe County investigators say 43-year-old Carlos Mateo of Rochester is being charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide after he allegedly got into a fight with a 29-year-old man at the park.

That led to the victim severely injuring his head, authorities said.

While on patrol through the park, Monroe County deputies heard screams for help which led them to the 29-year-old lying on the ground. Witnesses say this followed a fight between the deceased and Mateo.

Some park regulars like Eileen, of Rochester, said what she’s experienced when walking her dog after dark.

“The atmosphere changes, the people change and it’s not safe around here,” Eileen said. “We’ve actually had some altercations. People just try to start fights and we walk away from it because it isn’t worth it and not safe either.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his head injuries. As Carlos Mateo attempted to leave the scene, deputies arrested him.

While surprised this happened, Emily Harris of Rochester still feels Ontario Beach Park remains a safe family-friendly environment she can bring her kids.

“When I come here that’s basically all I see is other families enjoying the park,” Harris said. “We love the water, we love the beach, we love walking on the pier. All of it.”

This feeling is echoed by other members of the public who don’t see this taking away what Ontario Beach Park has to offer. But you should be aware of your surroundings after dark.

“We always come during the day, and I’ve never had any problems,” Christine Herbert of Greece said. “People are always greeting you; people are friendly. It always seems like a family place.”

“I have come here at dusk before, and I think it’s more of a matter of watching your surroundings,” Harris added. “And just being aware of what’s going on around you instead of being afraid of a park because something happened.”

The charges Carlos Mateo faces include a Class E Felony. He was released to pre-trial earlier today. The 29-year-old victim, in this case, has not been identified.

Our Friday remains dry, but its slotted to be the best day of the next three so enjoy it while you can. Saturday sees increases in moisture, with thunderstorms at night; while temperatures drop for Sunday.