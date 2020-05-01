Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, May 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester! Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Drive-in testing for COVID-19 will begin at Monroe Community College Friday.

The testing site at MCC is for first responders, health care workers and essential employees, even if they aren’t symptomatic. Those interested do have to take an assessment ahead of time either online or by phone.

COVID-19 continues to take a toll on public health and the economy and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello gave an about the status of this year’s budget Thursday.

Factoring in lost revenue from sales tax, hotel and motel tax, fees, and a potential loss in state aid, the county projects it could be short anywhere from $68 to $122 million in total.

During Thursday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there were 306 COVID-19 deaths in New York since Wednesday’s briefing. To date, more than 18,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Other numbers on the decline were hospitalization rates, ICU admissions, and new COVID-19 hospitalizations, the governor announced Thursday.

On monitoring rate of of infection, the governor says it comes down to testing capacity. The governor also spoke about the extensive undertaking of a statewide system of contact tracing.

To help with this undertaking, the governor is partnering with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University to develop a system for widespread contact tracing throughout the state.

There are now 115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

I think I speak for most people when I say I’m glad April is over! Yesterday’s weather captured that sentiment with some of the soggiest weather imaginable. In fact, Rochester set a record for the amount of rainfall recorded for April 30 with 0.91″ measured in the rain bucket. That beat a record that had stood for 77 years!

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out today as Low pressure in the upper atmosphere spins nearby to the north and west. This combined with the heating of the day will allow clouds to bubble up and a few showers to pop too. Temperatures will likely not get out of the upper 50s today and those highs will likely not be realized until later in the afternoon when the back edge of the cloud deck things from west to east offering up at least some sunshine for the tail end of the day. We remain optimistic our weekend will have a drier overall tone. Saturday looks good with partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a shower. Highs around 60. A few showers will be possible Sunday as well, but coverage again remains limited. We’re even warmer with lower and middle 60s highs.