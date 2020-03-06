Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 6, 2020.

It took six local fire departments to contain an apartment fire in Scottsville Thursday evening.

The Scottsville, Henrietta, Chili, Clifton, East Avon and Mumford fire departments responded to the complex at 232 Robert Quigley Road in Scottsville.

A patient that was being tested for the covid-19 coronavirus at Rochester General Hospital has been sent home.

According to Rochester Regional Health, the patient was sent home on Thursday under voluntary quarantine.

The Addison man who pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. Congresswoman is due to be sentenced on Friday.

55-year-old Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a fire arm. In March of last year, he called the offices of Congresswoman Iham Omar, making threats to one of her staff members.

The town of Greece approved plans on Wednesday to build a detox bed facility aimed to help combat the opioid crisis.

Villa of Hope was approved for a total of $2 million in state funding to build the detox bed facility more than two years ago, but the location of the facility wasn’t solidified until Thursday’s meeting. The new center will be housed on Villa of Hope’s Dewey Avenue campus.

The City of Rochester and county leaders will announce details for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade takes place on Saturday, March 14 in downtown Rochester. Friday, the parade honorees will be announced.

News 8 is also a sponsor of the annual Tops St. Patrick’s Parade.

With a Thursday full of sunshine, you probably figured snow was on the way, right? That’s been the way much of our Winter has operated.

Our next system targets the area by later this afternoon. Low pressure in the upper Great Lakes with a good deal of “spin” and upper level support will track directly across Western New York. Its mission: to be the “shot in the arm” for a storm marking some time and developing along the coast. As the upper level Low tracks across our area, we’ll see snow blossoming in addition to a little light rain along the Lake Ontario shoreline. The end result will be a somewhat messy afternoon drive.