Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Three new short term mass vaccination sites that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be opening across New York State — one right in Batavia.

SUNY Genesee Community College will open on Friday. The sites will administer 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. New York will partner with local medical providers in setting up the operating these sites. The other two sites include at Marist College in Poughkeepsie and Jamestown Community College in Olean.

The Senate is on the verge of passing President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, but Republicans are still weighing just how long to drag out the debate.

On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, forced Senate clerks to read the entire 628-page bill, which will delay the vote by at least 12 hours.

The package then faces a vote-a-rama, where the GOP will try to add unlimited amendments.

Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq on a visit to rally the country’s dwindling Christian community after decades of war.

The pontiff’s landmark visit has been months in the making and is the first papal visit to Iraq, one that eluded his predecessors. He brings a message of peace and coexistence to comfort the country’s deep-rooted Christian minority, many of whom fled the country in the successive conflicts that followed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers are a hot topic of discussion in Albany. And legislation put up by Democratic leadership is expected to pass through the state legislature as early as Friday.

The legislation would block the Governor from issuing new directives. However, it would allow him to extend or to modify existing orders provided that he gives notice to the legislature, and they have time to review it. “We are still in the thick of a pandemic, but the emergency part is over. So we have spent weeks debating how to do this,” said Democrat Assemblywoman Pat Fahy who is cosponsoring the bill.

MORE | Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett speaks out: ‘He was trying to sleep with me’

A new report from the Wall Street Journal alleges that Governor Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed New York health officials to alter a public report, undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

The New York Times is also reporting similar information.

The Wall Streets Journal cites “people with knowledge of the report’s production” as their source for their article.

The pandemic has meant both positive and negative things for teenagers living with an eating disorder. One local doctor said there’s many ways parents can help.

A teen was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Jamesville on Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Apulia Road.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police, and the DeWitt Police Department responded to a residence on Apulia Road to assist the St. Joseph Comprehensive Psychiatric Mobile Crisis Outreach Team with a 17-year-old male patient who was not cooperating.

Erie County announced on Thursday that KeyBank Center in Buffalo will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and the county’s third vaccination point of distribution site.

Erie County is partnering with Pegula Sports and Entertainment to open up KeyBank Center’s Lexus Club to distribute the vaccines to qualifying individuals. The clinic will open on March 10 for those 65 or older.

Similar to Thursday, the sun will be deceiving on Friday as temperatures hover nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year. Temperatures overnight will drop from the 20s into the teens under partly cloudy skies, but increasing winds out of the northwest will make it feel like the teens and single digits into Friday. Grab the extra layers, because the wintry feel is sticking around all through this weekend.

High pressure will keep things mostly quiet around WNY for the first part of Friday, while a disturbance to our north will slowly creep southward and bring just enough lift for some snow showers late Friday into Saturday. Most of this snow will be a nuisance if anything with minimal accumulations on the order of an inch or so, possibly a few inches in the steadiest bands. This may leave you brushing off the car on Saturday as snow showers and clouds linger through the day. Besides the few lingering flurries both afternoons should be spent mostly flake free with increasing sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 20s.

The story after that will be the spring-like feel heading into the new week with temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s. It’s still a bit early to nail in specific numbers, but it’s possible some of us hit 60° by the end of next week. It’s the time of year where more of Spring wants to show its face, and this may be the warmest sneak peak we’ve seen this season.