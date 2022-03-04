ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Rochester police officials say the department is in the midst of a “long-term investigation” regarding a series of crimes and suspicious incidents at a home on Park Avenue.

Police released a photo of a person of interest in the investigation Thursday morning.

According to resident Peter Scribner, the address has been targeted and terrorized a number of times over the past 11 months including threatening messages, a hospitalized dog, and “tens of thousands of dollars” in property damages.

He says the first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on March 17, 2021 when a “masked assailant dressed like a commando” ran up to the back of the house and smashed several windows with a pole.

The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Oskar, spent two weeks at Cornell Companion Animal Hospital in Ithaca, and according to Scribner, has yet to fully recover from his injuries.

Scribner says the intruder stopped for a few months, but returned on January 1, 2022 with a knife, before leaving the property after security systems were engaged.

Most recently, the resident says an unknown person walked up to the driveway and took pictures of the house late Friday night.

Scribner says in total there have been 13 attacks over 11 months, personal injuries to residents, an attack on their dog, thousands of dollars in damages, and many sleepless nights.

According to Scribner, the attacker appears to be a white man around 5’10” and he regularly wears a mask, dark clothes, military boots with pant legs bloused into them, a knit hat, and gloves.

A Rochester man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old child.

Anthony Love was convicted by a jury in January on charges of second degree manslaughter for the death of Kei’mere Marshall in 2020. The jury found Love not guilty on a second degree murder charge.

Police were called to an Avenue C home on July 11, 2020, where they found Marshall unresponsive. He was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. Investigators said Marshall was found to have multiple injuries before his death on July 14.

Investigators later said Love “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures. He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest.

In sentencing Love, the judge said roughly, “I will never forget this beautiful little boy and carry a piece of him everywhere I go….You are a disgusting excuse for a human being.”

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t emotional about it,” said Assistant DA Sara Van Strydonck. “I think everybody in the courtroom was emotional about it. I certainly think the judge has every right to make those comments, she sat through the entire trial.”

Marshall’s mother, Andrea Lipton, is scheduled to stand trial in April.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New York State is officially over $4 after jumping by 12 cents overnight, according to AAA.

Officials say the oil market spiked Friday as the ongoing feud between Russia and Ukraine drove up prices to new heights. The national price for one gallon of gas went up by 23 cents since Monday.

A year ago, the state average cost for pumping gas stood at $2.75. As of Friday it’s moved up to $4.05.

According to AAA, oil prices reached $110 per barrel which is nearly $20 more than the start of 2022.

Officials at AAA advises motorists to pick routes that will save them from traffic and urges them to combine errands into one trip, all in effort to waste the least amount of gas as possible.

The battle in Ukraine rages on as Russian forces attempt to cut the country off from its sea ports. However, despite their efforts to close off Ukrainians from incoming goods, local Ukrainians in Rochester have managed to find a way in.

Nicole Jones is the Executive Director for InterVol, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting those in need to whatever materials they may need.

“I love what I do. I love to help people. So to be able to organize an effort like this, it means the world to me,” Jones said. “When I first heard about what was going on in Ukraine, I thought, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a large amount of refugees, and they’re going to need support.’”

Dilai moved from the Ukraine over 28 years ago. Now, she spends her mornings making sure her family is still alive.

“They’re still alive, thankfully. But they’re scared. They sleep with sirens on they have to run to the basements and bomb shelters. I am scared. I am helpless but they are living this every single day,” Dilai said.

InterVol is collecting six main items:

Sleeping Bags

Underwear and Socks

Adult and Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toothbrushes

Medical Gloves

Friday will be mild for most of Rochester. Some snow flurries will fall until 8:30 this morning and sun will stay in the sky for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures inch closer to 30s.

The Weekend: Saturday begins the warming trend where temperatures stick to 40 degrees. Sunday gets even hotter with a peak temperature of 70 degrees, but snow lingers for Monday morning.