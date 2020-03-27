Live Now
Closings
Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 27

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Dade presents budget to board, proposes more than 230 layoffs for 2020-2021

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is proposing more layoffs to close the $60 million budget gap for next school year.

There is a detailed slide presentation available here.

According to the presentation, the decision making factors for the budget are priorities, reduction in senior leadership team, right-sizing school staffing due to the decline in student enrollment and program school transition.

4th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 148 total cases, 545 in mandatory quarantine

There are now 148 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday. Of the 148 cases, 31 people have required hospital treatment, and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Officials say there are 545 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

More triage tents popping up at area hospitals

More people are starting to show up at testing drive throughs. and hospitals are preparing for a wave of patients.

Rochester Regional Health is opening more triage tents to the public. One of the locations is at Unity Hospital on Long Pond Road in Greece. Health care professionals are taking these steps to be safe when dealing with patients.

Greece police officers continue to patrol the hospital’s entrance. They say it’s to screen patients and deal with traffic.

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

 Congress is nearing final passage of an unprecedented $2 trillion economic rescue package in an effort to stabilize the country’s households and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Perhaps the most talked-about provision of the bill — known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — is its direct cash payments to Americans.

3.3 million seek US jobless aid, nearly 5 times earlier high

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

Weather forecast: Clouds slowly break today, wet at times this weekend

Clouds may be a bit stubborn to leave us today thanks to a cool flow of air off of Lake Ontario. Drier air working its way in with High pressure this afternoon should set the stage for at least some partial sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures today will top out in the middle and upper 40s from the Lake Ontario shoreline to Rochester. It will be milder south of the Thruway into parts of the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes. Look for high temperatures there into the lower if not middle 50s.  

