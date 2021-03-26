Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 26

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, a motorist drives into the sunrise in Kansas City, Mo. At a board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a big industry trade association, recognized that change is coming. Alliance CEO John Bozzella said automakers are committed to working with the Biden administration, which will renew the fight against climate change and likely will undo pollution and gas mileage rollbacks made by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 26, 2021.

A man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near North Goodman Street on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Goodman Street and Northland Avenue around 5 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

During his first formal press conference since taking office, President Joe Biden defended his administration’s response to the recent surge of migrants, many unaccompanied minors, at the U.S. southern border.

“I’d like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not,” Biden said Thursday. “It’s because of what happens every year.”

The president told reporters an influx like this occurs at this time due to better traveling conditions and circumstances in the migrants’ home countries. He noted a similar surge occurred in 2019 during the Trump administration.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren sent a letter to the Ibero American Action League president Thursday, proposing a program to enact reparations in the city via revenue raised through legal marijuana.

In the letter, Warren says marijuana legalization presents an opportunity to enact reparations through Universal Basic Income or a home ownership mortgage program. The mayor’s letter does not provide any details about either proposal would work.

Following the controversial statements that led to the firing of one host and the suspension of others, 97 Rock has released a statement.

It comes after the station’s hosts discussed how they like their toast, while comparing it to women’s skin tones, live on air.

Host Rob Lederman was fired following the incident, and his co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein were suspended.

The road to the Final Four continues on Saturday night for the Syracuse men’s basketball team as they take on Houston in the Sweet 16.

SU is making its third appearance in the Round of 16 in the last five years.

As Americans slowly return to flying, airlines are dropping some of the changes they made early in the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has gone back to boarding passengers in lots of 30. During the pandemic, it restricted boarding to 10 passengers at a time to create more space between them.

Airline spokeswoman Brandy King said that the change went into effect on March 15. She said that when Southwest started boarding in smaller groups last May, face masks weren’t as common, and people were just getting accustomed to social distancing in public places.

Tourists are traveling to Hawaii in larger numbers than officials anticipated, and many are wandering around Waikiki without masks, despite a statewide mandate to wear them in public.

Hawaii’s “Safe Travels” program reported that about 28,000 people flew into and throughout the islands on Saturday, the highest number of travelers in a single day since the pandemic began, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

Before the pandemic, Hawaii had about 30,000 arrivals daily. When quarantine rules were put in place early in the pandemic, arrivals plummeted and the state’s tourism-dependent economy tanked.

Pepsi and Peeps have partnered for a limited edition marshmallow soda just in time for Spring.

The new drink, Pepsi x Peeps, combines the taste of a Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

Variability and volatility characterize our weather today in Western New York and the Finger Lakes thanks to a cold front that will sweep across the region this afternoon. You may notice wet ground heading out the door this morning. A warm front this morning was the trigger mechanism for those showers which, in spots, were accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning before sunrise. Look for temperatures to climb briefly into the 60s later this morning and early this afternoon before that cold front arrives. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers forming as that front nears.

By late morning and into early afternoon winds will have the potential to gust up to 60 mph especially west of Rochester and east of Lake Erie. These strong gusts have the potential to be damaging as they could knock over small or weaker trees, toss around unattended trash cans and lawn chairs, and even result in scattered power outages. Best to be prepared just in case, so make sure you bring in any outdoor decor you may have brought out for the nice weather, and make sure cell phones and flashlights are charged and ready to go.

Lighter showers will continue on the backside of this system Friday afternoon and evening with significantly cooler air moving in behind it. Temperatures will fall from the 60s in the morning into the 50s and 40s by evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and a few light flakes will be possible, although no accumulations are expected.

The weekend kicks off on a cooler note but will be quiet with clouds and peaks of sun. Highs will reach the 50s both days, but Sunday features another system to bring more passing rain and breezes to the region.