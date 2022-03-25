ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 25, 2022.

According to one man, the victims shot in a Williamson house invasion fought back against the burglars.

News 8 spoke with a man Thursday evening who wanted to keep his identity private for security reasons. He says he was on-scene in the aftermath of the home invasion and is close to the victims.

He says for those in the house, it was a normal night around dinner time. That’s until there was a knock at the door and intruders forced their way in.

Two male residents were upstairs and came down… as soon as they got to the last step, one man was shot with a shotgun. News 8 was told he decided to push back.



“I don’t know if it was the adrenaline in him, but he started fighting back with one of them,” says the man.

The other male resident also started to fight the intruder. Another intruder ran off, firing his gun. The guns he says, wrestled away; the two residents were critically wounded while protecting their family.

Police say in all, four people were struck and seriously hurt: the two residents, and the two burglars who entered the home.

The victim who was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital we’re told is hanging on. “He is recovering. They got done with surgery and he’s awake and talking,” he says.

Who the criminals are is still not clear. Police say there are four suspects now detained, two of them are a 17 and an 18-year-old. Those teens are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

The man says this was an attempted burglary. “People have told me it was a friend,” he says.

Police said Thursday this was not a random house invasion, adding there is indeed a connection. Police say all of this is under investigation.

Two store clerks were arrested this week after police say they allegedly locked an underage girl inside a corner shop and sexually assaulted her. Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28 are both charged with rape in the first degree.

Alghaithy is a level-two sex offender on probation. County Executive Adam Bello says he shares the community’s outrage in this, and the confusion: How did Alghaithy, a sex offender, find work at a store just across the street from School Number 25?

Bello called for a top to bottom review of all sex offenders in Monroe, at last count 239.

Bello wants to ensure all sex offenders are living and working where they are supposed to be. An internal review has been mostly done, but Mr. George Markert — a man with an extensive background in law enforcement — will help lead an independent review.

“Number one, what happened in this particular case? Number two, to ensure the over 200 sex offenders who are under probation supervision are in compliance with their orders, and number three, to do a systemic review to strengthen our policies, procedures and oversight,” Bello said.

Bello says the public has to have trust that all is being done on the county level to hold sex offenders in check.

A second Greece police officer intends to file a lawsuit against the town, the department, and more in the wake of a report into the former chief’s drunk driving crash.

Bryan Root filed a notice of claim last week (full document below). The notice of claim says that Root faced retaliation after going against an attempted coverup involving the chief’s crash.

“The plan put into place by this group of politicians and their accomplices to punish Sgt. Root for exposing the truth borders on extortion,” the notice of claim reads.

According to the court paperwork, Root is seeking damages for lost wages, pension contributions, benefits, and more.

Former police chief Drew Forsythe crashed his police-issued vehicle on I-390 while traveling back from a function with coworkers last fall.

After being put on leave and ultimately resigning, Forsythe later pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was replaced by Michael Wood.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin published an op-ed piece in the New York Daily News Wednesday to address public safety issues in New York state, including suggested changes to so-called bail reform laws.

The governor and lieutenant governor presented changes to the current laws that would “strengthen public safety,” including:

Addressing the problem of repeat offenders. They say if someone is committing a second or third offense while out on pretrial release the officers shouldn’t be limited, as they currently are, to issuing appearance tickets.” They added that hate crimes should be subject to arrest and not apperance tickets and also say judges should be allowed to set bail, even if the crime would not currently be bail-eligible.

Hochul and Benjamin wrote that judges should be able to set bail in all felony cases involving illegal guns, including when they are sold or given to minors, which currenlty is not a crime that is bail-eligible.

They say decisions must be based on specific, facult circumstances, and not a subjective “dangerousness” standard, similar to what the state already has on the books for domestic violence and other serious crimes.

Senator Jeremy Cooney says, it’s a great starting point.

“Here are her first ten ideas, for what we can do on the criminal justice reform side. There’s going to be some things we agree on and some we don’t,” said Cooney.

James VanBrederode, former police chief and candidate for New York State senate, says the plan outlines some good points, but isn’t enough.

“A lot of this is window dressing, it seems politically motivated and done in kind of a secretive manner, working this behind closed doors. Where’s the community at the table?” he said. “I don’t see Albany fixing the court system, all we need are some more resources at the crime lab, with the judges, the courts, we get no support for that.”

An 18-year-old city resident faces weapon charges for a shooting incident outside a Greece Walmart in February.

Isban Principe of Rochester was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a dispute that led to a shooting at the Walmart located on Dewey Avenue in Greece, according to officials.

Officers with the Greece Police Department responded to the store on February 10 for the report of shots fired. At the scene, investigators said the incident occurred at the parking lot between two suspects.

According to police, the two men fired shots at each other. No injuries were reported.

As the world started shutting down in 2020, Geneseo head coach Chris Schultz knew that he was going to have to be the bearer of bad news— his team’s season was over before the NCAA tournament had even begun.

“I had a couple of days to prepare for it and those two days didn’t prepare me for it,” said Schultz. “There are just no words that you can say to a team that was really bound to win a national championship that year.”

The Ice Knights were 23-3-2 that season and finished number two in the final USCHO poll.

Now, instead of what if, the question is why not now.

After having no season last year, SUNY Geneseo is off to Lake Placed for the Division III Frozen Four. They’ll play the University of New England on Friday, who knocked off second-ranked Utica to get to the semis. The Ice Knights are third in the latest national poll and were ranked number one in the country earlier this season.

Friday temperatures will remain in the 40s through the afternoon with a few cold rain showers at times. This will mark the start of a continued cooling trend into the weekend as upper level energy slides our wind flow to the northeast by late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday’s highs will again get into the 40s as rain mixes with snow showers. It’s unlikely anything will stick during the day, but as temperatures drop late Saturday after dark we open the door to accumulation potential that will linger into Sunday.

Breezy conditions with snow showers will pepper the area Sunday and Sunday night as temperatures spill into the teens with wind chills near zero come Monday morning.