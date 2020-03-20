Sunrise Smart Start: Friday March 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 20, 2020.

There are 30 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday. There are currently 195 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 30 cases, eight have required hospital treatment.

A this time there is one local COVID-19-related death in our community.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order mandating businesses that rely on in-office personnel to decrease their in-office workforce by 75%.

The Governor also announced the Department of Financial Services has issued a new directive to New York State mortgage servicers to provide 90-day mortgage relief to mortgage borrowers impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, the governor has asked DFS to instruct state chartered banks to waive ATM fees, late fees, overdraft fees and fees for credits cards to help lessen the financial hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic on New Yorkers, according to the governor’s office.

The first federal checks to families could be $3,000 for a family of four under the White House proposal to unleash $1 trillion to shore up households and the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress.

The payments would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child so that a family of two parents and two children would receive $3,000, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. The goal is to get that money out in three weeks, he said.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, and grow stronger in our community, local health officials urge the public to save the testing for those who the outcome will matter.

“Where the test really do make a difference is going to be for the people who are sick enough to be in the hospital,” University of Rochester Medical Center Dr. Paul Graman said.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza added that for everyone else, the treatment is the same.

“That means that whether you have a positive or negative test, the important guidance is that your treatment is social distance. We want people to stay home because we know that is the most effective way in containing the spread.”

IF you think you have symptons of COVID-19 — a fever, cough and difficulty breathing — call your primary care physician before seeking medical attention.

Do not go to the emergency room unless you need emergency assistance. If you do need assistance, please call ahead of time. A hotline and email have been created.

The number to call is: 585-753-5555

or email: COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov

WHO: Rochester, Western New York, and the western Finger Lakes

WHAT: Expect showers, warmth, strong winds & even an isolated thunderstorm

WHEN: Expect showers arriving later this morning along with rapidly rising temperatures. Strong, gusty winds develop by midday with the worst of the wind taking place into the early afternoon. A marginal window of opportunity for an isolated thunderstorm exists late morning into the early afternoon.