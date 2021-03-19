Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Beginning April 5, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, casinos, and billiards halls will be able to stay open past 11 p.m. The curfew remains in place for restaurants, bars, and catered events.

Ross Mueller owns restaurants Native and Label 7. He said while he’s happy for businesses that can stay open later, he’s frustrated for the restaurant industry.

Ana Liss, Monroe County’s director of planning and development and former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo, is one of the women accusing Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

The two teens charged with the murder of 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser will appear before a grand jury on Friday.

Officials say 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. intentionally set Amenhauser on fire one week ago.

The Fairport Police Department introducing a new program that changes how officers interact with the community.

Before someone is arrested, officers will consider other options. Those who are first time offenders, non-violent offenders, and juveniles will meet with a social worker before they are arrested. From there the social worker will help determine the best steps forward.

After a long wait, high school football games will kick-off Friday night across Section Five and other parts of New York.

High-risk, contact sports were delayed until the spring due to the pandemic. Teams were allowed to return to practice on March second. The condensed schedule will conclude in early May.

In our Family First Segment: There are a lot of things in your house that could be dangerous to kids.

National Poison Prevention week is next week. We spoke with Doctor Elizabeth Murray from Golisano Children’s hospital about what you can do to help keep kids safe.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will reach his goal of injecting 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days on Friday, day 58 of his presidency.

“These milestones are significant accomplishments, but we have much more to do,” Biden said. “And the American Rescue Plan will help us do it.”

Biden’s 100 million dose goal was met with some skepticism when it was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency use authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

Gov. Cuomo announced starting April 1, outdoor venues with 2,500+ capacity can begin hosting live concerts and shows at 20% capacity. He said as COVID rates improve, capacity will continue to increase.

The governor announced beginning April 1, sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity or 2,500+ outdoor capacity can increase attendance to 10% capacity and 20% capacity, respectively. Gov. Cuomo said proof of negative test or immunization will be required for attendance and that requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.

In what may seem like a monthly routine over the past year, the border closure between Canada and the United States has been extended again.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the update on Thursday morning, saying that non-essential travel between the two countries is prohibited through April 21.

The FCC issued a $255 million fine to Texas telemarketers for illegally spoofing approximately 1 billion robocalls to sell short-term health insurance plans.

The FCC says that those calls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from companies including Aetna and UnitedHealth group.

FedEx said Thursday that its profit nearly tripled in its most recent quarter, despite winter weather that hobbled some of its facilities.

Online shopping has surged during the pandemic as more people avoid going inside stores. That has made package delivery companies like FedEx in high demand.

Deep ridged High pressure sets stage for a bright brand of sun but quite the chill. Winds at times will be busy out of the north but should diminish by afternoon.

It will be a winter jacket and gloves type of day with highs only in the 30s. What’s ahead for next week will definitely warrant the lighter jackets especially through next week.

While Saturday starts cold, mostly sunny skies and winds turning generally out of the south mean warming into the middle 40s and low 50s with ample sunshine. The vernal equinox (start of astronomical spring) arrives at 5:37am on Saturday.

Mother Nature kicks into high gear Sunday to bring a picture perfect spring day with highs in the 50s under sunny skies. That trend is likely to continue through the beginning of next week with limited chances for rain and temperatures in the 60s to kick off the last full week of March.