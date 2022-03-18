ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 18, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you a wonderful start to your weekend.

Former Gates Police Chief James Vanbrederode, now running for State Senate, says Jalil Muntaqim, formally known as Anthony Bottom, coming to speak to students at Brockport, hits a nerve.

“I think a lot of us are disappointed because a lot of us are alumni of SUNY Brockport,” he said.

In 1971, Bottom ambushed and gunned down two New York City police officers, shooting them dozens of times. Vanbrederode says the violence in Rochester is out of control. To highlight Bottom at such a time, or any time, is inappropriate.

A crowd gathered around Vanbrederode Thursday night, about 30 people. The former police chief said even though Brockport will not be paying Bottom for his visit, it doesn’t lessen the impact this will have.

“The money isn’t really the issue,” Vanbrederode said. “The issue is, there’s gotta be somebody else in the Black community that you could have used as a role model and come here.”

In a statement from the ‘Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’, or FIRE, the group said, “Even amidst pressure from elected officials to disinvite Muntaqim, SUNY Brockport must stand firm in its decision to allow the speaking appearance to continue as planned. It is the university’s responsibility to place its First Amendment obligations above the calls of detractors, regardless of the level of controversy or the volume of calls for censorship.”

A 39-year-old city resident sustained injuries following a shooting on Norton Street Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Norton Street near Bremen Street for the report of a shooting. They say they found a male who suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body around 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Three people were hospitalized, including one who faces life-threatening injuries after a collision on I-90 near Batavia Thursday.

According to New York State Police, deputies responded to the report of a serious injury on I-90 Westbound, between the LeRoy and Batavia exits around 6:40 p.m.

Investigators say the crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV, which left the SUV engulfed in flames.

One individual was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two other were transported to an area hospital via ambulance for serious injuries, according to state police.

The westbound lanes along I-90 were momentarily closed pending the investigation but have since reopened. Officials say more information on this investigation will be released when available.

A criminal investigation is underway as the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm seized nearly 800 animals from a property in Wayne County.

Veterinarians with Lollypop Farm have dedicated two entire rooms to house all the mostly rodent-type animals seized from the World of Wildlife Educational Encounters Farm in Walworth. From rabbits to Guinea pigs, mice, rats, and more.

“People are going through and making sure everything is cleaned with food and water,” Ashley Zeh, a spokesperson for Lollypop Farm said. “Checking to make sure no illnesses are popping up. Make sure we have accounted for all the babies that are popping up.”

In many cases, investigators discovered around 100 of these rodents crammed into a single glass cage piled on top of each other, leading to a lot of them getting dehydrated.

“Multitudes of them in what would be considered 10-gallon fish tanks,” Zeh said. “But also, the ammonia levels they were being kept in and cages themselves.”

Every animal seized must remain at a Lollypop Farm until the investigation is complete. In the meantime, donations from the community have been a significant help for them to live comfortably in new cages, with food and supplies.

“Timothy Hay, food pallets, bedding, and even Wegmans gift cards are really helpful,” Zeh said. “Because a lot of these animals need greens daily. So being able to buy lettuce and fruits and vegetables is really important.”

There is no telling how long this investigation will continue.

Reeves went on to argue they will work hard to get all their animals returned safely.

Brighton police officials are asking the public for help in locating two missing teens.

Authorities say 15-year-old Makayla Mercado was last seen leaving with a friend Wednesday evening. She’s described as 5’6″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in need of medical attention.

Officials say she is believed to be with a male companion and could be in the local area.

That male companion has been identified as Roderick Toliver, a 16-year-old who is also missing, according to police.

The leftover sun of yesterday carries over to majority of Friday. Temperatures hover comfortably at 40 degrees this morning and get all the way up to 55 by the afternoon but rain starts to come down tonight.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will both be hot, but unfortunately skies will be mostly covered by rainy clouds instead of sun rays. Heavy rainfall will begin Saturday night and move into Sunday.