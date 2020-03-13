Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Local schools are trying to figure out a way to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. One school is already cancelling in-person classes to help slow the spread of the disease.

On Friday, the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents will be listing out more details on the action they are taking to keep students and staff safe health-wise.

The Rochester City School District as well as the Webster Central School District has postponed or cancelled overnight student travel outside of the Greater Rochester Area through April 12. RCSD has also cancelled any events involving crowds of more than 50 people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious Americans by providing sick pay, free testing and other resources, hoping to calm teetering financial markets amid the mounting crisis.

Final details were being worked out, but the top House Democrat, who held daylong talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, expected an announcement Friday. The House could then swiftly vote.

“We have — are near — to an agreement,” Pelosi said, emerging from her office at the Capitol shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Some local restaurant owners are starting to worry about business as more public events are canceled. Thursday morning’s cancellation of the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day parade has some on East Ave. very concerned. Some said the parade is one of their biggest days of the year.

Al Deporter owns Unter Biergarten. He said he understands why the parade was canceled but he’s worried about the repercussions on his business.

“There’s a lot of money invested down here in the bars, food places, restaurants, and so on that we count on three big events in downtown Rochester: this parade, the Jazz Fest, the Fringe Fest, and without this it kind of puts a little damper in our financial situations,” Deporter said.

A Rochester based biotech company called Oyagen, Inc. has been testing a former cancer treatment drug as a treatment for COVID 19 — and they say it’s working.

The company is not preparing a vaccine, but a treatment that they say would stop the cell-to-cell spread of the virus in infected persons.

The drug, called Oya1 would serve as a ‘stop-gap’ treatment until vaccines are available.

Rain showers are moving through the region.this morning ahead of a cold front. Temperatures are very mild, in the 50s.

The cold front will slide through the area later this morning, driving a line of downpours and gusty winds with it. New guidance suggests this line works through the Rochester area around 8am, so expect at least some impact to the morning commute. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph along this front. Not enough for damage, but enough to keep both hands on the wheel while you drive through those heavier showers.