Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, March 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 12, 2021.

A man was killed after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Jay Street on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the area and found the man in the roadway with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center by AMR. At the hospital, life saving measures were performed, but eventually he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the 19th Ward on Thursday,

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Thurston Road and Milton Street for the report of a person shot around 11 p.m.

President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and outlined a plan to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in a prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.

“By July the Fourth there’s a good chance your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” said President Biden.

Jetta Moss — the man accused of killing one person and hospitalizing another during a fight on Evergreen Street in February — is due in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 24-year-old Jahlil Greer died after suffering a stab wound to the upper body.

The Rochester Police Accountability Team is taking a closer look at Rochester’s Person In Crisis team, to determine how it might have helped in the incident where police pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

The PIC team is a new program launched by the City of of Rochester, which sends mental health professionals to mental health calls, as opposed to sending law enforcement.

The New York Assembly has taken the first step toward impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Thursday authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment investigation. He added the investigation will be led by committee chairman Charles D. Lavine. It will focus on the alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths and allegations by six women of sexual harassment and improper conduct, according to Assemblyman Bill Conrad, a Tonawanda Democrat.

In this week’s Family First Segment, we talk about the importance of quality sleep and what you can do to make sure you’re getting a full night’s rest.

Some local restaurant owners say their customers are being up charged by certain third-party delivery services and not even realizing it. The Tangy Tomato Pizzeria in Syracuse believes GrubHub is overcharging customers.

Tangy Tomato opened in November 2020. One of the owners, Melanie Austin, said when they opened, they used GrubHub for some of their delivery, but then cancelled. She said over the weekend, she noticed her restaurant was back on the delivery service’s platform.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.

Investor Warren Buffett’s fortune surged above $100 billion Wednesday when shares of his company hit a record high at over $400,000 apiece.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares climbed to $407,750 Wednesday before giving up some ground to close the day at $398,840. The Class B shares of the Omaha, Nebraska, based conglomerate were selling for a much more affordable price of $263.99.

Join us this Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to Noon for the St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Parade. You can see it on WROC Channel 8. We’ll also share a link to the full parade online as well.

Our spring-like weather has come to an end as temperatures continue to tumble behind a cold front passing through from the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s through the early morning hours with gusty winds, not quite as strong as the night before, but strong enough to notice around 20-30 mph. Despite the cooler feel, bright sunshine will greet us in the morning as high pressure takes control, dries us out, and quieter skies take over through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 40s, still seasonably mild, BUT even colder air won’t be far behind as clouds increase ahead of a secondary cold front to move in by tonight. Clouds will increase later in the day with a few stray showers or wet flurries possible ahead of this front, but whatever ends up falling will be short lived making for a fairly quiet start to the weekend. Temperatures from this point on will be much closer to seasonable levels with overnight lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s through the weekend.

Don’t forget, we “Spring forward” this weekend, setting clocks ahead an hour early Sunday morning.