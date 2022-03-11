ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and in-person on Saturday for the first time in two years. The Lilac Festival is bringing back its free concert series for the first time since 2019.

With the pandemic slowly becoming endemic, 2022 is taking shape for what is typically a normal year full of Flower City festival fun.

A cloud of doubt, however, is currently cast over the 2022 Park Avenue Summer Art Festival, according to Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D-24) and Linda Hasman (D-23).

“We are sad to learn that the Park Avenue Summer Art Festival likely will not take place this year. The festival’s long-time promoter pulled out after the 2019 season. The pandemic led to the cancellation of the following two seasons. Unfortunately, the business group has been unable to find a new promoter to put on the festival.”

hey say if it’s not feasible for the festival to happen this year, the county and city should begin working with merchants and community stakeholders to begin planning for a return in 2023.

Longtime festival producer Jeff Springut of Rochester Events — which organizes Rochester’s Lilac Festival, Party in the Park summer concert series, and more — announced in 2019 that his group was “passing the torch” on putting on the Park Avenue Festival. Springut said at the time that his group of festival producers took the event “as far as they could” and were “happy with the success” they achieved.

As previously mentioned, both the 2021 and 2020 editions of the festival were canceled due to the pandemic.

Peter Gines of Jine’s Restaurant on Park Avenue says the summer fest is always a solid time. “…a great atmosphere, a fun atmosphere, customers come out, neighbors come out.”

Kat Vernon says if it’s called off, it’s a loss for the whole city. ‘It’s like a fun time for everyone in the community to come together and kind of party.”

A student has confessed to producing racist graffiti found Monday morning in a bathroom at Our lady of Mercy School for Young Women, officials announced Thursday.

School officials say administrators were alerted around 7:45 a.m. of the message written in a bathroom that said “this school is filled with a bunch of [N-word]. Get out or else!”

Authorities say “for legal reasons and in accordance with Mercy’s confidentiality practices, the student will not be identified.”

Students gathered outside the building Tuesday morning to rally against hate crime and speak out on the incident.

Happening this morning girls from our Lady of Mercy are outside supporting one another after the racist message was discovered yesterday @News_8 #roc https://t.co/C4dsRcS0lC pic.twitter.com/T8xdo5GIbH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 8, 2022

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women is a private all-girls Catholic school teaching grades 6–12 located on Blossom Road in Brighton.

Authorities are investigating a potential road rage shooting at the Wendy’s on East Main Street in the city.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant shortly after 7:00 p.m. for the report of a person shooting a gun at a car due to a possible road rage incident. Police on scene did determine a gun had been fired at a vehicle at least once.

Investigators identified a number of people involved. Police are speaking to those people to find out what led up to the incident.

Miller led the House of Mercy since it was founded in 1984, but last week the board of directors announced Dr. Tammy Butler would become the organization’s new executive director and Miller would be reassigned into a new role of a spiritual director.

Miller said earlier this week that she had offers to go elsewhere, but she said she has no plans to do so at this time.’

“I’m not here for the board,” Miller said. “There was no board when I started. You know, late at night, when I was picking up homeless people off the street, where was the board? They were tucked in their beds sound asleep and comfortable.”

Thursday’s rally took place outside House of Mercy’s headquarters on Ormond Street in Rochester. The demonstration consisted of community activists, homeless advocates, clergy, business owners, and community members, calling specifically for:

Immediate reinstatement of Sister Grace as Executive Director, saying she can work in collaboration with Butler.

Reform of the board and diversify it to reflect all economic backgrounds.

Include all stakeholders, particularly the homeless need a voice at the table.

Sister Grace Miller is credited with founding the House of Mercy in 1984 while trying to find housing for three homeless men on a cold winter night in Rochester. Officials say she spent the evening driving the men from shelter to shelter, but were told there were no available beds for any of them.

In a statement last week following the leadership change, House of Mercy board members said in a statement:

“Through it all, Sister Grace has been a champion for Rochester’s homeless — always there to welcome, listen, advocate and share spiritual guidance. In her new role as Spiritual Director, she will continue to provide all of these services and ensure that the welcoming culture for which House of Mercy is known endures.”

Authorities are asking the public’s assistance in the search of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from Rochester since January.

Police say Alexanderiya Gantt left her home in Rochester and could be as far as Buffalo. The teen has been missing since January 28, according to officials.

Gantt is believed to be around 5’6″ tall and weighs 127 pounds. Officials also say she has black hair.

Friday is expected to gradually boost up temperatures from 20 degrees all the way up to mid 40s with rain and snow slotted for later tonight. Let’s address the elephant in the room: Snow on St. Patrick’s Parade?

Well, it is advised you wear several layers of clothes if you plan to celebrate Saturday rather than bringing shovels with you. Wind Chill is gonna drop temperatures down to 10 degrees and snow will be plowable.

Sunday looks milder with snow showers and temperatures hanging in the low 20s.