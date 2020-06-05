Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 5

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Two Buffalo police officers suspended after pushing 75-year-old man to the ground

They have been suspended after an incident that left a man lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from the head. The man is in stable, but critical condition. The suspensions followed an Internal Affairs investigation.

Downtown businesses preparing for protests

 The county and city residents are preparing for a large planned demonstration Friday in downtown Rochester. The Black Lives Matter rally is due to start in the afternoon by the Liberty Pole.

The Sibley Tower Building on East Main Street and other facilities are being secured with boarding to prevent any possible damages, while some government buildings will be closed.

Cuomo encouraging protestors to get tested for COVID-19

The governor said the state will open COVID-19 testing eligibility to anyone who attended a protest.

“If you’re at a protest, go get a test. Please,” Gov. Cuomo said.

County legislature overrides Bello’s veto on adding new positions

At a virtual meeting of the Monroe County Legislature Thursday evening, lawmakers voted to override a Wednesday veto from County Executive Adam Bello that would have stopped legislation to add six new Board of Elections jobs, costing taxpayers $500,000.

The vote tally was 20-9.

Weather — Another warm and humid day

Warm and humid weather is expected today with a few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon with coverage increasing tonight as a cold front passes.

A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Saturday. Fair weather will return Sunday and remain through the first half of next week.

Warm and humid conditions today. scattered showers/thunderstorms are expected to develop in weakly forced environment along the lake breeze boundaries.

A cold front will push through through tonight with additional showers/thunderstorms.  

