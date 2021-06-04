Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Seth Larson, a suspect in a local murder investigation, has been found in West Virginia and charged with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Lisa Shuler, officials announced Thursday.

Larson was sought after by Irondequoit police after Shuler was found dead and in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home last Tuesday.

Rochester police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Key Bank on Mount Hope Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Trimmer Road residence Thursday in connection to an ongoing investigation into missing Parma man William Mason.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. We will release more information when appropriate,” officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, who confirmed the police presence was related to the search for Mason.

Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) violated the county’s code of ethics by sending a lewd photo to a young woman last year, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

Earlier this year, Flagler-Mitchell admitted he sent an inappropriate photo to a then 19-year-old woman last November. The county legislator said it was meant for his wife, and was sent to the woman on accident.

The young woman said the photo was “just the lower half of himself — nude.” She then went on to call for his resignation.

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed funding for dozens of conservation and recreation projects across the country as it allocates $2.8 billion in grants and programs authorized by a landmark conservation law enacted last year.

Congress approved the Great American Outdoors Act by wide, bipartisan majorities with a mandate to support rural economies, boost outdoor recreation and improve access to public lands. The law authorizes $900 million per year — double previous spending — for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands.

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester is ready to get fit! It’s part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge.



The challenge is happening tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Miracle Field in Webster.

Come watch as teams play softball, yoga ball, corn hole, and more. Money raised through this fundraiser will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester — a Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

An independent study claims several popular brands of sunscreen contain high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen.

Out of nearly 300 different sunscreen products, 27% contained benzene, according to Valisure.

Valisure is an online pharmacy that tests medications and supplements for safety and consistency.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low, the latest evidence that the U.S. job market is regaining its health as the economy further reopens.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped to 385,000, down 20,000 from the week before. The number of weekly applications for unemployment aid, which generally reflects the pace of layoffs, has fallen steadily all year, though it remains high by historical standards.

Ally Financial said Wednesday that it is ending overdraft fees entirely on all of its bank products, becoming the first large U.S. bank to end overdraft fees across its entire business.

It’s a major move by Ally, one of the nation’s largest banks, and for the industry, which has been reliant on overdraft fees for decades to boost profits, often at the expense of poorer Americans who can’t afford to pay such fees in the first place.

As cicada “Brood X” begins to awaken from its slumber across the East Coast, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a timely warning.

The agency said in a tweet Wednesday that people who are allergic to seafood should not eat cicadas, as the insects “share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

People go nuts for doughnuts, especially on National Doughnut Day.

First celebrated in 1938, National Doughnut Day was organized by the Salvation Army to commemorate the volunteers who traveled overseas during WWI to provide support for the troops, sometimes in the form of sugary, doughy treats. These “Donut Lassies,” as they came to be known, would also fry up doughnuts on the front lines, which in turn helped to popularize the treat among returning GIs, according to the Salvation Army.

Today, National Doughnut Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in June, often by devouring as many free doughnuts as possible. But as history has shown, doughnuts offer more than just jelly filling and empty calories. The doughnut has had a long, and sometimes strange history in the United States.

THE WEEKEND: This is when temperatures rocket up to near record territory. If you have been following national weather trends, you know the West Coast has been dealing with oppressive heat for many days. That heat will have successfully leaked into the Great Lakes by Saturday, and push into the Northeast by Sunday. Both days will run well into the 80s with Sunday having a chance at hitting 90 degrees. That would be our first 90 degree day of 2021, coming early. Average is June 18th.

Besides the isolated, diurnally driven rain shower, most of the weekend will be dry. The associated strong southerly wind should help squash a lake breeze and allow for some heat to reach the Lake Ontario shoreline. We are forecasting highs at 90 degrees for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dew points will start to climb as well, so that should bump up the heat index and make it feel even warmer.