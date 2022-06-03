ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 3, 2022.

A Rochester man faces assault charges following a police shootout at Carrabba’s Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road Thursday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the report of an armed man at the restaurant around 8 p.m. Once inside, they located the suspect behind the bar and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Officials say at that point, the man pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the deputies.

It is unclear how many shots were fired back and forth, but investigators said one round nearly missed past a deputy’s head. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Upon his arrest, 33-year-old Alonzo Jones of Rochester was charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Todd Baxter with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the reason this was handled with no injuries or casualties was because of the training deputies go through.

“There were several patrons inside the location at the same time. The fact that no one was injured particularly the deputies who pushed toward the threat going into the building,” said Sheriff Todd Baxter. “The call was for a man with a gun behind the bar they didn’t hesitate. Again, they went into the building from two different directions, and became engaged in gunfire. Obviously, that’s just heroics.”

Jones was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail with no bail. Authorities say the incident is currently under investigation.

New York’s legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The bill raising the age limit is the most significant part of a package of gun control measures announced earlier this week by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Other new legislation will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo, and require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

The age limit bill passed the Senate along party lines, 43-20, and in the Assembly 102-47, and will now head to Hochul’s desk for her signature.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy the type of fast-firing rifles used by the 18-year-old gunmen in the mass shootings in Buffalo and at a Texas elementary school.

Besides raising the legal purchase age to 21, the bill would also require anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle to get a license — something now only required for handguns.

Many Republicans opposed the new gun limitations, arguing they would inconvenience law-abiding firearms owners and could be easily circumvented by people determined to get weapons.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, said he had no problem putting up obstacles.

“It is meant to be a hassle to those folks who might want to get their hands quickly on something with which they could mass murder people,” he said.

The age limit change would largely impact areas outside New York City, which already requires permits to possess, carry and purchase any type of firearm and prohibits most applicants under 21.

New York would join a handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington – that require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello asked for and received, the resignation of the Chief Probation Director, Bello said Thursday.

The resignation request comes after two independent reviews of the county’s probation department following the arrest of a Rochester store clerk accused of rape who was a level 2 sex offender working less than 1,000 feet from a school.

“This comprehensive review of Monroe County’s Probation department was not done just to hold an individual or individuals responsible for the lapse in oversight of Mr. Algaithy. Rather, the goal was to hold the system responsible and ensure accountability in resolving any problems going forward,” said County Executive Bello. “Both the Markert and OPI reports revealed a lack of leadership and oversight within the department. We are taking the necessary steps ensure this never happens again.”

According to the county executive, Monroe County Public Safety Director Chief Richard Tantalo will serve as the interim leader of the probation office and will be “directly involved in the day-to-day operation of the department.”

“Our community needs to have complete faith that Monroe County Probation protects the public with consistent and thorough oversight of every sex offender case under their jurisdiction. One mistake is one too many,” said Bello.

According to county officials, the reports uncovered “troubling gaps in the verification procedures for sex offenders’ place of employment.”

A Rochester teenager was arrested and charged Thursday for his involvement in the November murder of 15-year-old Ja’Mere Wade.

According to police, 19-year-old Jailyn Johnson of Rochester is charged with Murder in the Second Degree as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Officials say Wade was shot and killed while walking to his car after purchasing marijuana from a drug house on Peckham Street on November 2nd last year.

The 15-year-old was a student at Franklin High School, according to authorities.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident early Thursday morning. He is due to be arraigned on all of the aforementioned charges Friday in Rochester City Court.

Students at Webster Thomas High School staged a walkout Thursday afternoon to take a stand against gun violence.

The students who organized the walkout said they could no longer sit quiet about the ‘unspeakable’ amount of people dying across the nation from mass shootings that stem from a lack of gun control.

“I feel like every single day, I become more [worried] every single day, you know? You hear it’s like in the cafeteria sometimes [you’re like] ‘was that something dangerous, was it someone popping a bag of chips?,’” said Webster-Thomas student Keira Heslor. “You’re just always thinking, it’s always in the back of my mind and it feels like it’s coming closer to the front of my mind now as all these school shootings keep happening.”

Students also said that nearly the entire school came out for the walkout and are afraid to go to school due to the recent surge of shootings.

“Honestly, I was a little surprised I was not expecting most of this school to join in,” said Webster-Thomas student Molly Sweeney. “It kind of restored my faith in humanity a little bit, I was not expecting that it was really cool.”

Police officers are stationed at the high school, but students said that there is more than can be done for safety in terms of gun control.

Today will sparkle with sunshine and temperatures warming into the middle 70s. Our weekend starts off just as stunning, albeit slightly cooler.

The Weekend: Highs Saturday likely stay a few degrees shy of 70 degrees with more sunshine. Clouds will gradually build into Sunday, but it looks likely the majority of the area remains dry.