Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 26

Here are the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a scene on Karnes Street in Rochester and a shelter-in-place has been put in place for the neighborhood.

Officers with RPD said the shelter-in-place was issued early Friday morning as they responded to a call of a dispute involving two men, one with a gun.

House Democrats approved a far-reaching police overhaul Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Capitol steps, challenging opponents not to allow the deaths to have been in vain or the outpouring of public support for changes to go unmatched. But the collapse of a Senate Republican bill leaves final legislation in doubt.

For the first time, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary sat down for a public meeting with the Police Accountability Board Thursday evening.

The discussion was often polite. The major questions focused on board disciplinary powers, and the role of their relationship going forward. The Chief says that’s still being litigated.

The Finger Lakes region is “on track” to move into Phase 4, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Missing from the list at the moment are movie theaters, gyms, and malls, which do not yet have the green light.

With movie theaters closed for the time being, going out for a movie will look a lot like Frontier Field Thursday night, which played host to a drive-in movie. A once-in-a-blue-moon experience, according to Kara Osipovitch, Rochester’s special events manager.

Parents protested in Penfield Thursday, demanding a seat at the table in the process for reopening schools.

According to demonstrators, the rally wasn’t specific to the Penfield Central School District, but more of a general plea from parents for clarity from local and state officials on the reopening plan. Parents say they want to have a voice when it comes to the reopening itself.

People traveling into New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — coming from states with high coronavirus infection rates — will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, or risk being fined up to $10,000. That travel advisory went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

The three states are using a formula that says if the infection rate of a state is over 10% in the previous seven days, travelers from those states must be put under a 14-day quarantine.

The woman convicted of buying the guns used in the 2012 killings of two West Webster firefighters is asking a judge for her release from prison. Dawn Nguyen was sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19.

Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused by one man: William Spengler.

We have a gorgeous day in store for you to finish the work week as temperatures start around 60° and will finish around 80° under mostly sunny skies. Another classic lake breeze will set up that keeps temperatures along Lake Ontario in the 70s.

There is no catalyst for rain this afternoon, so unlike yesterday we should remain dry outside of the most isolated of showers from the previously mentioned lake breeze. Things will change though overnight and heading into Saturday as there will be a strong set of storms to move across the Great Lakes during this period. These storms will enter into Western New York early Saturday morning and could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain. This will be followed by a general wet 24 hour pattern through Saturday with off and on rain showers as a surface low sets up to our north.