Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department will seek assistance from federal law enforcement agencies to address the recent spike in violent crime, officials told News 8 Thursday.

RPD officials say officers will work with federal authorities to target known violent offenders and potentially present federal criminal charges.

“The goal here for me is simple,” Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said. “When people are arrested for violent gun-type incidences, I want them to stay in jail. It’s that simple.”

Rochester police officials say a man was shot near a vigil Tuesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say an officer responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street around 2 p.m. after citizens gathered for a vigil heard gunshots heard in the area.

While search for suspects, a 33-year-old Rochester man was located suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police say.

Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in the area of Jay and Orchard Streets in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men, a 26-year-old and one in his 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

A short time after his arrival, the 26-year-old died from his injuries. The man in his 30s sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal stabbing on Genesee Street earlier this week.

36-year old Amos Hill has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 33-year old Michael Adams.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Hill engaged in a verbal altercation with Adams and used an 8 inch butcher knife to stab him in the left side of his neck which caused his death.

The search for survivors continues Friday after part of a 12-story condo building in Florida collapsed early Thursday morning. Officials say 99 people are still missing and 102 have been found.

One death has been confirmed, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there would not be another update until Friday.

Cava said Thursday that rescuers would be working into the night trying to find anyone who may still be trapped.

Rescue teams are using sonar devices to listen for signs of movement in the rubble, but Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah at a news conference said they do not hear voices.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces sentencing Friday in the death of George Floyd, with a judge weighing a prison term that could be as much as 40 years.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani’s license that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

Kamala Harris faces perhaps the most politically challenging moment of her vice presidency Friday when she visits the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.

While in El Paso, Texas, she will tour a Customs and Border Patrol processing center, hold a conversation with advocates from faith-based organizations as well as shelter and legal service providers and deliver remarks.

In our Family First, earlier this week we told you about a recent Harvard study linking poor sleep to dementia and early death.

This morning we are sharing some advice on how to help you and your family get a good night’s sleep. Dr. Alice Hoagland says there are a number of steps you can take. Start by regulating your sleep and wake cycle.

Prime Day 2021 is officially halfway over. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of deals that you can take advantage of until midnight tonight. For instance, we’ve noticed that there have been deep discounts on items such as luggage, smart TVs, toys and robotic vacuums. And, of course, you can get an Echo Dot or a Kindle for possibly the best price you’ll see all year.

To help you quickly jump to the deals you want the most, we’ve organized this article into five general sections: trending, tech, kitchen gadgets, for the home and parents.

Deep high pressure over the east coast will keep us dry and breezy with a southwest wind gusting over 20 mph at times even into Friday, but we’ll keep things rain free around here until we get to the first part of our weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

We’ll notice cloud cover to stick around due to a stationary front setting up over the Great Lakes during the day Friday. This boundary will not be close enough to provide rain to the region and the continued southwest wind will mean temperatures get even warmer, into the upper 80s to near 90°. Friday overall will be a dry day, but with a hot and slightly more humid feel.

THE WEEKEND: The boundary will settle across southern Ontario, Canada Saturday morning. Expect a warm start, in the upper 60s. There will be some energy that slides along this boundary and will bring clouds and the threat for rain within Western New York. This could come as a passing downpour or stronger storm more so during the early morning and afternoon. Regardless, it will not last long and we expect a mostly dry day with highs in the middle 80s.

The upper jet stream strengthens and that helps pull in major warmth for Sunday. We expect this could be Rochester’s second 90° day so far this year. Outside of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, we should remain dry as the frontal boundary moves westward, although the humidity will certainly be on the rise. Dew points will be nearing 70° at this point and if we don’t hit 90°, it will certainly feel like it with the heat index.

This boundary and associated jet stream will sag southward across New York State Monday. This will mean an active start to the week with showers and thunderstorms. The humidity holds and some models are hinting at another run at 90°, but clouds and storms may prevent that. We expect the stormy pattern and summer heat to continue through the middle of the week as we near the start of July.