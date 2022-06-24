ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Two Rochester men were hospitalized after a double shooting in the area near Oakman Street and Mauder Street overnight Friday.

According to authorities, officers were led to Oakman Street near Mauder Street for the report of two people shot around 12:26 a.m. There they located two city residents with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both the 21-year-old and the 22-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a nearby hospital.

No suspects are in custody. An investigation is currently ongoing.

A search for a missing jet skier last seen near Rock Beach Road ended Thursday after his body was recovered from Lake Ontario during early morning hours.

The MCSO has identified the jet skier as Onofhil Isaac Nieves, 43. They say he went missing on Lake Ontario Saturday morning and the search and rescue mission continued Sunday and into Monday. The search was suspended shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday, continued Tuesday, and was again suspended Tuesday evening.

Officials say local scuba-diving police units located a deceased body around 8 a.m. Thursday. It was shortly after that it was identified as Nieves.

Authorities say reports for a missing jet skier began around 10:21 a.m. Saturday. According to police, witnesses along Rock Beach Road saw a jet skier operating a jet ski but later discovered the water vehicle unoccupied.

MCSO, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, began the search Saturday but had to suspend operations in the evening due to unsafe weather conditions. The search effort continued into Sunday without result.

Officials said on Monday morning that sheriff’s office parks and marine unit deputies conducted ground and water-based search patterns with foot patrols, boats, and ATVs. They also said the Drone Response Team would deploy assets to assist in the search.

Authorities say Nieves was last seen off the coast of Durand Eastman Beach.

MCSO Captain Bancroft said deputies found the jet ski running and unoccupied. He also added that if the individual got to shore, they would have been in the vicinity of Rock Beach Road.

“The waves are very high and the wind is very high, and it creates a very strong current,” Captain Bancroft said. “It’s possible that he hit a wave that he couldn’t get away from.”

Those with the Rochester Coast Guard Station say winds ranging from 20 to 37 miles per hour Saturday were enough to issue what’s called a Small Craft Advisory — which includes jet skis.

Captain Bancroft also said a scuba team was involved with the search.

Police continued to search the lake north of the 1000 block of Rock Beach Road Monday. They also released additional photos of Nieves.

Ahead of continued search efforts Tuesday, authorities thanked Mr. Nieves’ family for requesting jet skiers to join in the search but asked for all watercraft to avoid the area in the meantime.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the search, saying drone, marine, and K9 units are now being utilized in the effort.

In a press release issued Thursday evening, officials on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared the following message:

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Nieves’ family and friends during this difficult time. MCSO Crime Victims Specialists, in collaboration with F.I.T., continue to support the family of Mr. Nieves.“

A city employee was arrested and charged after walking into an ongoing crime scene on June 18, police officials announced Thursday.

Investigators say they were led to investigate the S&T Lounge parking lot on North Street after a 43-year-old male walked into Rochester General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers at the time located evidence of shots fired, blocked off the crime scene to protect evidence, and located a handgun in a vehicle. Officers then arrested parolee Victor Gilchrist.

During the investigation, officers said 36-year-old Anthony Hall exited 328 North Street and entered the perimeter of the crime scene. At first, officers noted he appeared to be leaving, but then walked back deeper into the crime scene.

One officer attempted to stop Hall from entering, but he refused the officer’s orders to leave. Hall was arrested for second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, which is classified as a misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Rochester City Court.

Officers said they later learned that Hall was an employee with the City of Rochester. Hall later complained about the police officer’s conduct.

Chief David M. Smith said he was notified at 3 a.m. about the incident and began an internal investigation with the Office of the Mayor, the Corporation Counsel, City Council, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Locust Club.

Officers added that there was information posted on social media and decided it was inappropriate for the police department to comment further about the incident.

Last month, a white supremacist claimed the lives of ten Black people shopping at a Buffalo Tops, leaving officials at all levels eager to find better ways to identify and prevent these kinds of threats.

Launched in 2018 in Monroe County, The Rochester Threat Advisory Committee, or ROCTAC, is a local information-sharing group with law enforcement, and the program is catching the eye of state and federal leaders.

ROCTAC is comprised of 27 different agencies that come together and try to prevent targeted acts of terror and violence from happening.

With ROCTAC, community organizations — places like Kodak and Wegmans, offices dealing with mental health, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, and others — are able to easily share information and concerns with the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

For instance, should an employee makes a concerning post or lashes out at work by making a violent threat, those warning signs can be shared with police to stop an escalation before it starts, by connecting them with mental health resources.

State and federal officials like the interoperability and information sharing so much in Monroe County, that they’re looking to do something similar.

Sergeant Greg Wildman from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the program is behavior-based and, by its nature, preventative.

“Targeted violence — so we’re not talking about street violence,” Wildman said. “We’re talking about people who hold grievances — they’re obsessed with a grievance, they collect a grievance — and they start getting violent ideations, and they think that violence is the solution for their ability to cope. And there’s a progression they go on. This doesn’t matter if you’re talking about domestic violence, domestic terrorism, [or] school violence.”

The inspiration for ROC-TAC came from the death of Greece child Hunter Resch, who was killed by his father in 2010.

That incident, police say, likely could have been preventable had more organizations been working together.

“Hunter Resch was killed by his father and his father committed suicide,” Wildman said. “When they broke that down, every agency had done their job correctly […] and a seven-year-old boy was still murdered by his father. So the questioning was, ‘Okay, we did our jobs right — how do we do it better?’ And that was really the impetus, I think, for the Sheriff pushing this and saying, ‘Let’s break down the silos of information, let’s start working together.”

Another cooler start this morning as we head out the door to the 50s and 60s across the region. We should make a pretty quick rebound as the day goes on.

The Weekend: Two words — sun and heat. Saturday and Sunday will shower our region with heat as temps climb into the 80s and stay there for both days. No sun interruptions this weekend.