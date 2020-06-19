Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Juneteenth — Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, leaving one man dead and two others hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody for any of the three shootings. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call 911.

Facing national and local protests, and policy changes when it comes to institutionalized racism, this year’s celebration of Juneteenth carries more significance than ever.

Juneteenth — or June 19 — commemorates the end of slavery in the United States back in 1865.

“When I Found out about what it was I didn’t want to stop learning about it and it just really speaks to our education system and how we really need to revamp it really add to things that truly built this country,” News 8 Producer Brianna Milon said of the day that many don’t remember learning about in history class.

As the school year comes to a close, many students and parents are wondering if they’ll return to a normal school experience in the fall. Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza answered some questions from parents in the Brighton School District regarding school reopening.

Dr. Mendoza said he expects school in the fall to be at least partially distance learning. He also said while a lot of the decisions to reopen schools are up to the governor, it’s not going to be a “one size fits all” approach. He said it really depends a lot on what happens this summer and if the numbers in our community remain low.

The Monroe County Department of Health has confirmed that there is a second person who has tested positive for COVID-19 that has visited the Dragonfly Tavern, but this time on Friday June 12 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The person also visited the Rochester Beer and Park at 375 Averill Ave in the City of Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of the new Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE). This local commission is the first of its kind in the region.

Made of 21 community members, the committee will be overseen by two co-chairs; former Rochester Mayor William Johnson Jr. and Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Nazareth College interfaith studies director. The commission will review the state of education, health care, business development and other social services, as well as submit policies to both the city and county governments to address racial inequalities.

“People in the community don’t want anymore police stations,” says Mike Johnson who was leading a protest at city hall Thursday over a planned police structure on East Main.

Johnson, who teaches in the Rochester City School District, says the police sub-station would be a step back for the community. Johnson says the roughly 4% RPD cut in the budget approved Tuesday by city council isn’t enough, and feels there are other areas that can be sliced. “Especially if we look at overtime, and over policing in some areas,” he says.

In patterns like this, dry begets dry, for the most part. That said, given the proximity of an approaching old area of Low pressure, the heating of the day, and some added moisture in the air, the stage is set for a pop-up random afternoon shower largely inland from Lake Ontario and largely over areas south of the Thruway. Outside of that, expect your Friday to feature intervals of sun and clouds and a bit more humidity with highs in the middle 80s away from the influence of an onshore breeze from Lake Ontario.

Our forecast remains largely consistent for the next few days. Friday will again feature a few showers and storms firing into the afternoon under an otherwise partly cloudy sky with highs into the middle and upper 80s. Summer officially arrives Saturday, and it’ll feel like it. We’re hot & humid both Saturday and Sunday with a few storms around during the day, fading after dark. Higher rain chances appear to build into early next week, hopefully offering additional chances for much needed wet weather.