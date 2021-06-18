Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 18, 2021.

A man in his 20s died following a shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester Thursday.

Police were called to the scene on Genesee Street at Sawyer Street around 7 p.m. Investigators say the victim was standing on the corner when an unspecified number of people armed with handguns walked up and shot him. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at

585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

One man has been hospitalized following a shooting on West Ridge Road in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of 380 West Ridge Road for the report of a man shot. Minutes later, police say a 27-year-old city resident was brought by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital.

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday which makes Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. June 19 commemorates the day the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865.

Over the past year, there’s been a nationwide focus on racial justice and inclusivity, sparking more attention towards holidays like Juneteenth.

“Just sheer enjoyment, just sheer happiness,” Irondequoit Town Councilmember Patrina Freeman said of the now federal holiday. Freeman said the Town of Irondequoit is organizing its second annual celebration for residents to get involved in the holiday.

A Rochester woman is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a crash with an ambulance in the City of Rochester Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the area of Central Park and North Goodman Street around 1:27 a.m. for the report of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird confirmed Wednesday that Seth Larson, the man accused of murdering Lisa Shuler, will be brought back to Irondequoit from West Virginia on Friday.

Larson attended an extradition hearing on June 8 in Lewis County, West Virginia, where he was found after a 10 day search following Shuler’s death.

18-year-old Jacob Minnick of Lockport died Thursday afternoon after drowning in the Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 3:46 p.m. reporting that someone had jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Bystanders worked to find the 18-year-old in the water but were unsuccessful.

A Rochester woman was charged with murder Wednesday following the death of her 3-month-old baby.

Investigators say Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, brought baby Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado to Rochester General Hospital Sunday morning. The baby, who police say “suffered from severe trauma and appeared to be deceased,” was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

On Monday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant died due to blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims rose 37,000 from the week before to 412,000. As the job market has strengthened, the number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen for most of the year. The number of jobless claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

A wave of brief internet outages hit the websites and apps of dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe Thursday.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter Thursday afternoon Hong Kong time that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating. It said in another post 17 minutes later that its websites were back to normal.

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday and in this week’s Family First, we talk about what you can do to celebrate those special fathers in your life.

Friday will be a day of transition as warmer air surges northward, but the forecast from here remains on the trickier side. We’ll start Friday dry with partial sunshine before clouds thicken into the afternoon. Scattered showers will arrive by late morning into early afternoon, hampering what would otherwise have been a day easily spent in the 80s. Upper 70s seems more appropriate now. As southerly winds continue to transport warm and moist air into Friday night, showers will give way to thunderstorms, lingering into Saturday. With ample instability and wind shear in place, a few of these storms could be strong to severe even into Saturday afternoon. Get a more detailed breakdown of the severe threat below.Friday-Saturday’s severe weather threat: what needs to come together

Father’s Day Sunday looks great with sunshine and temperatures back in the 70s. Yet another frontal boundary will approach late Monday, offering another round of showers and storms to the area. Monday will be a hot one ahead of that front with temperatures well into the 80s. Yet again, some of those storms could be strong to severe. It’s unclear if that cold front will make a clean passage or get caught up allowing another surge of rain to redevelop into Tuesday. Regardless, drier and cooler air will be found behind that front. It just might take its time working through.