ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Lima resident John Malachowsky said that at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, it sounded like a freight train blasted through the area.

“We got a willow tree, we lost a couple of branches, we have some trees in the front of the house — that took down enough that it blocked the road from traffic, blocked my driveway in,” Malachowsky said.

Besides some mild damage to the house, he says that’s about it. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A severe thunderstorm knocked out power for thousands in the Greater Rochester area Thursday, with powerful winds whipping through, and a tornado watch across the region.

“I heard something like drop, I was like ‘what just fell over?’… I guess it was the tree,” said Esther Slocumb looking at a massive downed tree on her family’s lawn in Livonia.

Her brother Jacob Slocumb says no one was hurt here, either. But the clean-up duty is immense.

“It just seemed to come through like a tornado and just whip right through tore down all the branches,” said Jacob.

The power in Livonia and over in the Town of Richmond was knocked out with lines littering the roadways. For Margaret Cooper in Canandaigua, their power was also offline.

“My husband’s getting the generator ready to go because it looks like we’re not going to have electricity for a day or two at least,” Cooper said.

But, there’s a brighter side to all this according to Malachowsky back in Lima. He says thanks to the kind community here and church friends, he’s not cleaning all this up alone.

“And that’s the silver lining to this terrible cloud is how much the neighbors and people I don’t even know stopped and helped get stuff out of the street,” he said.

Now that a food and drug administration panel has voted to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine for infants as young as six months old, parents could begin getting their children four and under their first dose by the end of next week.

The final barrier to clear is approval from the CDC, but this is welcoming news for many parents. That’s due to the fact that children four and under are the only age group thus far without access to long-term protection from the virus.

So far, COVID has killed over 440 children ages four and under, according to the CDC. While the threat level for them is lower than for adults, pediatricians urge parents to not take any chances.

“There’s really not stratified risk factors that one child is more or less likely to go on with complications from Covid compared to another,” said Rochester Regional Health Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Steven Schulz. “So, the best way to protect against any of those outcomes whether illness, hospitalizations, or death is to get vaccinated.”

The Pfizer doses for children four and under are one-tenth of the size adults receive. And require two shots three weeks apart, then a third one eight weeks later. Moderna’s is a quarter of the size they give adult patients and split into two doses. But they differ in effectiveness.

“Preliminary data coming from Moderna their vaccine is about 40% effective protecting against COVID for the youngest children,” Dr. Schulz said. “Compared to Pfizer who’s been shown to be 80% effective according to Pfizer’s data.”

Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in young children grew at faster rates during the omicron wave than earlier in the pandemic. To avoid this wave repeating, pediatrics like Dr. Schulz explained Pfizer and Moderna tested their vaccines on more than 8,000 kids from different backgrounds to show it’s safe and works.

“All the safeguards are in place and the data has been analyzed by the most brilliant minds out there,” Dr. Schulz said. “In infectious disease and pediatric infectious disease. It’s not very different from the routine vaccines every day.”

It’s unclear how much demand will be noticed if and when these versions of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved. Those 5-11 still make up the age group with the lowest fully vaccinated rate with just 37.2% having two doses.

The CDC is expected to analyze and make their votes for recommendations within the next week. Shipments could then be sent out immediately.

Rochester police is attempting to locate an area Lyft driver accused of dropping off a woman and driving off with her child Thursday.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department received a report around 5 p.m. that a child was left unattended near Chili Avenue. Investigators say an individual used a Lyft to transport a woman and her child to Chili Avenue, but the driver departed with her child still in the vehicle.

Officials added the child was dropped off by the operator of the vehicle shortly after, which led to the call being made. The child is safe and currently with his mother.

It is currently unknown if the driver intentionally dropped off the individual and drove off with her child. Officers are currently trying to follow up with Lyft to locate the driver.

The City of Rochester is ready to fill its streets with the rhythm of jazz once again, celebrating the return of Rochester’s International Jazz Festival to downtown with a jam-packed list of headlining artists and more free shows than ever before.

Festival organizers joined Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and other local officials Tuesday to announce the 2022 artist lineup and share updates on the festival after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a long two years since our community has had a jazz festival,” Bello said. “Music inspires us, it moves us, all together. It is time to celebrate. Our community has come a long way, lets celebrate together through the power of music.”

Plans for the festival’s return began prior to November last year when organizers met to discuss the best course of action following its cancellation last year. Suggestions of a July festival on RIT’s campus were made early in 2021, but the proposal fell through after the event was unable to secure funding.

“Postponing our Jazz Festival for two years in a row has left a void for all of us,” said Producer and Executive Director Marc Iacona last year. “We can look forward once again to hearing vibrant music from around the world in June in downtown Rochester.”

The 19th edition of the International Jazz Festival will take place across nine days at 20 different venues in downtown Rochester this summer, starting on June 17.

Officials estimate more than 325 shows, including a record-breaking 130 free shows, will feature this year.

Headlines for the 2022 Rochester Jazz Festival include: Chris Botti, Devon Allman Project and special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Samantha Fish “Allman Family Revival,” Tommy Emmanuel, Spyro Gyra, Robin Thicke, Sheila E., Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, New Power Generation, G Love & Special Sauce, The Bacon Brothers, and Wynonna Judd.

All headlining shows will be free to the public and presented on outdoor venues at Midtown Stage at Parcel 5 and Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Park. Organizers say no tickets are necessary for headlining artists.

“The festival’s return to our downtown will be a defiant moment for our city,” Dan Burns, Senior Vice President for M&T Bank said. “This festival is massive. Our community needs this event. Let’s come together to celebrate music, each other and uplift our community. I cannot wait to see Jazz Street pulsating again.”

Lingering warmth Friday will let temperatures get into the upper 70s with breezes 20-30 mph. High pressure emerges late Friday and will clear skies out into the weekend.

The Weekend: Highs on Saturday will not make it to 70°. Temperatures slowly warm up by the beginning of next week.