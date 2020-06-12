Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 12, 2020.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed late Thursday night that Lt. Aaron Colletti, a 21 year veteran of the force — has died as a result of an off-duty incident.

Police say 44-year-old Colletti was riding his bike with his 14-year-old son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck.

RPD officials say Colletti succumbed to his injuries and that his death is “untimely and tragic.” Officials say Colletti’s son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say the driver of the pickup truck was 70-year-old Canandaigua resident James Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred. At this time no charges have been filed, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the Rochester and Finger Lakes region the green light to advance to phase three of reopening under the New York state guidelines.

“It means a lot of people are coming back to work,” says Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul on New York’s phase three of reopening in the Finger Lakes region.

Hochul says phase three is going to allow businesses to “bring in the money”, and she asked fellow New Yorkers to get out and support them. “This is a big boost for the local residents,” she says.

Bob Duffy, advisor to Governor Cuomo on opening up the region, says we are here because we have practiced good hygiene and social distancing measures. “And that’s why our numbers are so low. Infection rates are still about one percent, our tests are going up, we’ve seen no spikes,” says Duffy.

Phase three includes restaurants allowing indoor dining with half capacity, salons, massage therapy, waxing, and tattoo parlors. For more specifics and guidelines, click here.

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health have started a COVID-19 vaccine trial, a collaboration that makes Rochester one of four sites selected to take part in a study that expands around the world.

Rebecca Timmons got her first shot of a COVID-19 trail vaccine Thursday.

She says she got involved in the study to help out the people, like her 96-year-old grandfather.

“Personally, I’m personally worried about for example for my 96 year old grandmother and I have not been able to hug him nor has anyone else,” said Rebecca Timmons, a trial participant.

90 healthy people are participating for the two year study that will test the effectiveness of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Rochester police have no arrested 22 people in connection to the riots and looting in the aftermath of a May 30th Black Lives Matter rally downtown.

The latest two arrests were:

William Galetto, 25 of Spencerport, was charged with Riot in the 1st degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree and 3rd degree

17-year-old from Rochester was charged with Riot in the 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Arson in the 3rd Degree and Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree

There is now a new piece of artwork and activism in downtown Rochester.

A crew led by local artist Shawn Dunwoody painted “Black Lives Matter” in bold blue letters down Court Street.

If you’d like to see it, it’s located right next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

You would be hard pressed to find a better sunrise during the year than the one we saw this morning. It’s also a much more comfortable morning, and albeit cool, it’s refreshingly cool, given the recent extreme heat.

Expect a good supply of sunshine throughout the day today mixed with a few cumulus clouds that will pop on lake breeze boundaries that form this afternoon. The approach of another cold front from the north and west may trigger a sprinkle along one of those boundaries especially in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes.

Any small shower wouldn’t last, and will likely be more the exception rather than the rule today. Temperatures will be a bit lower today with a good breeze, although it won’t be as breezy today as yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 away from the Lake Ontario shoreline.