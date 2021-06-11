Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, June 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Early voting will begin Saturday June 12, for nine days. Residents in Monroe County will have 14 sites county-wide to choose from.

All early voting locations and times in Monroe County can be found here.

Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz says last fall – early voting was an incredible hit.

While the primaries tend to have a lower turnout, she’s hoping and begging the community to bring that same energy again from last year’s voting turnout again.

Some of the big races include the Mayoral race, county court judges, City Council at large, a few positions on BOCES, and all county legislature seats.

If you liked the absentee ballot option last fall, you still have that option.

“Absentee is still on the table,” said Ortiz. “Anyone throughout the end of this year has that ability if its the method you prefer, please take advantage of that, the last day to postmark an application for that is June 15.”

She says the volume of applications is lower than last fall. However, they were not required to mail out applications to everyone registered this year.

Ortiz says they’re also still on the search for more poll workers and interpreters.

You have to be 18 years or older to be a worker, and registered to vote so the BOE can evenly divide workers among party affiliation.

Rochester Police Department officials released video footage of a man being taken into custody Saturday evening on Remington Avenue, an incident where some in the community accused the police of using excessive force.

The edited, 14 minute video, was made available to media via an unlisted YouTube link Thursday afternoon. It is not body worn camera footage, but Blue Light camera footage from the corner of Remington Street and Kohlman Street.

Police said Sunday two people, who are brothers, were arrested in connection to the incident:

Jarvis Lewis — Second degree assault, second degree and third degree criminal possession of a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest

Travis Lewis — Resisting arrest, second degree obstructing government administration

Police say Jarvis will face multiple felonies for those shootings, in addition to the charges filed from Saturday’s encounter on Remington Avenue.

“Incomplete information is just not transparency. Its just not,” said Conor Dwyer Reynolds, Executive Director, Police Accountability Board. “There’s a whole lot of information that we don’t have. The body worn camera footage that has audio, not releasing that and only releasing this footage gives us an incomplete picture.”

“I believe the BWC and other videos are going to completely exonerate our members and will clearly show that their actions were justified. They were in a life and death struggle with a dangerous individual who had a loaded handgun and was completely disregarding and not complying with any verbal orders,” said Locust Club president Mike Mazzeo.

Monroe County Democratic legislators and candidates held a press conference Thursday to discuss ethics reform in the wake of the district attorney’s report on Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29).

The investigation uncovered accounts from 12 different women and detailed numerous conversations, which were sexual in nature with Flagler-Mitchell. Some women reported unwanted sexual advances, and others reporting consensual relations where the legislator provided money or paid bills.

Last month, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office announced they would not file criminal charges regarding the inappropriate photo investigation.

The independent report filed last week called on Monroe County Legislature to pass a proposed ethics law and re-evaluate existing policies around sexual misconduct.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce advancements in the Bull’s Head Revitalization Project.

Bull’s Head marks the western gateway to downtown, centered on the convergence of West Main Street, Brown Street, West Avenue, Chili Avenue and Genesee Street. It got its name from Bulls Head Tavern that was located there and established in 1813, according to city officials.

In 2009, the City undertook a Bull’s Head community input/planning process to bring neighborhood-wide community concerns to the surface.

According to the City of Rochester’s website, the planning process identified a number of core principles for revitalization, including:

Neighborhood Vibrancy & Sense of Place

Safe, Accessible Transportation Systems

Employment & Business Expansion

Quality, Mixed-Use Development

Renewed Housing Opportunities

Public Space, Parks & Recreation Enhancements

Public Safety & Health Benefits

Environmental Restoration

“This project represents promises made and promises kept,” Warren said.

The mayor said Bull’s Head was one of two neighborhoods in America to be selected to be studied by the internationally known Urban Land Institute, one of the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world.

Our Friday forecast looks largely dry, minus a roughly 20% chance of a popup shower favoring the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, it’s more sunshine with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark.

Our weekend doesn’t feature a whole lot of change with Saturday highs in the 70s and only a small chance of a shower. Rain chances increase slightly into Sunday as some upper level support helps pop scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even there, Sunday is a far cry from a washout as large chunks of the day will be dry. For some, you’ll avoid rain entirely with highs into the lower 80s.

The pattern ahead next week features a building ridge of high pressure across the west, contrasted by a somewhat cooler air mass for us. That will spell a good stretch of pleasant weather with a lean toward cooler and drier conditions, not bad for June.