ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, June 10, 2022.

Rochester police officials say a man was hospitalized after being shot overnight while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Reynolds Street and Cady Street for the report of a shooting.

According to police, once on the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body at least once.

Officials say the man was sitting in a parked vehicle when it was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, no suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy

“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.

“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”

The hearings may not change Americans’ views on the Capitol attack, but the panel’s investigation is intended to stand as its public record. Ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, and with Trump considering another White House run, the committee’s final report aims to account for the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.

A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a dead body that was found behind Geneva General Hospital Sunday, police officials announced Thursday.

Kiara Scott of Geneva has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Concealment of a Human Corpse, according to the Geneva Police Department.

The victim’s identity has also been released.

Officials say Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo, New York, had a medical emergency in the Town of Waterloo early in the morning Sunday. According to authorities, Scott and others told Morlang’s family they would take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, they took him to a parking lot, where they removed him from the vehicle and left him, concealing the body so Morlang would not be found.

The Geneva Police Department is currently still looking for another suspect, Lacrita Verstraete.

New York State’s legislative session ended last week, and with it passed the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill, a law that prevents pet stores from selling dogs who come from Puppy Mills.

This bill’s passage has been a long time coming for advocates across the state. Those advocates include dog rescue organizations and animal rights groups, but it also includes two middle schoolers from right here in our area.

Lisa Jackson co-founded Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit organization out of Brockport that rescues dogs from puppy mills and finds them new homes. She has been fighting for the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill for years.

Now that the bill has passed, Jackson said it won’t fix the problem completely but it will force the consumer to find out where their new pet is coming from and possibly encourage puppy mills to shut down now that their biggest client has been taken away.

Advocates say the bill won’t solve the problem completely but it is a step in the right direction, including two middle schoolers from Hilton who are on a mission to end animal cruelty across New York.

Despite mills still being legal in the state, advocates argue the baseline requirements for those breeders are inhumane.

A Fairport man was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident near an Ontario County religious center Wednesday evening.

According to New York State Police officials, 23-year-old Michael Bushart was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say troopers were dispatched to the Hill Cumorah Center in the Village of Manchester around 5:45 p.m. after an apartment window was struck by a bullet. Responding law enforcement officers reported additional shots fired after they arrived on the scene.

Authorities say Bushart was target-shooting from a farmland west of Hill Cumorah. A search warrant was executed in Fairport and a number of long guns were seized, police said Thursday morning.

Bushart was arraigned Thursday morning and released after being placed on pretrial supervision.

No injuries were reported and state police indicated Wednesday night there was no apparent ill-intent.

A Penfield Planning Board Meeting over a proposed Chick-Fil-A was held Thursday where some concerns were expressed.

Officials said they held a public hearing to talk about the application to put the fast-food restaurant on Route 250 just south of Penfield Road and some residents asked the board to reject the application to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Past comments on gay marriage by Chick-fil-A’s chair drew backlash, though the company reportedly no longer donates to groups seen by some as anti-LGBTQ.

“This family-owned company has a long history of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ population including significant donations to organizations that are linked to hate groups and oppose equality and marriage rights,” one resident said. “These organizations seek to limit their rights as equal citizens.”

Another speaker told the board the town does not need another fast-food restaurant.

If approved, this would be the area’s fourth Chick-fil-A with others in Greece, Henrietta, and Irondequoit.

One final push of rain and showers will continue to move through the region just after midnight with drying skies following closely behind. We begin Friday with a clean slate; clear skies and bright sunshine from start to finish!

Drier air courtesy of high pressure sliding in will work to help clear all the rain out through the morning. Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight and our transition into Friday will be a mostly pleasant one. Mostly sunny skies are accompanied by highs in the low 70s making for a nice day overall.

A two-sided weekend ahead features more rain chances both Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll keep this weekend in the unsettled category for now.

Weekend Discussion: A weak system to our south will slide by Friday night and into Saturday. We avoid the rain from this system Saturday and are dry through the first part of the weekend outside of an isolated shower chance. We will still remain under a spell of cooler air with numbers in the 60s and lower 70s.

For those looking nationally, a massive ridge over the western continental United States will translate to record heat from Texas to South Dakota. That heat swinging northward is in balance with the cold swinging southward over us. This pattern lasts through Sunday as we add rain showers to the mix for a not so pleasant finish to the weekend.

There may be a few scattered rain showers that linger into Monday, but this should start a bit of a warming trend headed toward the middle of next week. Temperatures make a day-to-day climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.