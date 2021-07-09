Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, July 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, July 9, 2021.

A woman who is facing murder, DWI charges and more is due in court on Friday after a crash killed her husband in Ogden on the Fourth of July.

According to the Ogden Police Department, Jennie Clark, 42, was driving her family home early in the morning of July 4 when she crashed into a utility pole along Colby Street. Her husband Matthew Clark, 43, was in the car at the time, as were three children under the age of 15.

Community activists are speaking out about their thoughts on the newly announced federal task force to combat gun violence in Rochester.

The VIPER task force, which stands for the Violence Prevention and Elimination Response, promises an enhanced and proactive look at gun violence in the community. US Attorney James Kennedy announced the force Wednesday.

“It’s traumatic, it’s unsettling, it’s scary, so I understand that they want to bring these people in, but we just really need to work together because nobody wants to see shootings,” City activist Antonia Wynter said.

President Joe Biden said the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is long overdue and added that whoever governs Afghanistan is something for their people to decide.

The President said the US accomplished the top objectives for the war in Afghanistan — killing Osama bin Laden and preventing new attacks after September 11, 2001.

“A military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31,” Biden said. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”

The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organizers said Thursday, as a resurgence in the pandemic forced Japan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.

Although widely expected, the move marked a sharp turnabout from just weeks earlier, when organizers said they aimed to hold the global sporting showpiece with limited spectators.

As heavy rain swept through the tri-state area, subway platforms — and in some cases, even the sidewalks and steps leading to them — flooded, creating a dangerous headache for commuters.

And the worst is likely still yet-to-come, with Tropical Storm Elsa headed up the coast.

The region saw some flash flooding Thursday with downpours hitting certain areas. On Stanton Lane in Irondequoit and surrounding roads, some parts of the road got 3 to 5 inches of water.

Some cars made it through, others turned right around, not wanting to get too deep into it all, with submerged debris also a concern. But residents say during heavy rains, this kind of flooding here is normal.

In our Family First segment we continue our discussion on children and anxiety. Lia Lando spoke with a local doctor about how bullying can play a role.

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after stocks pulled back from their recent record highs on Wall Street as bond yields fell and investors turned cautious.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost nearly 2%. Shares fell in Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong.

U.S. futures declined and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.34%. On Thursday it fell to 1.30%, its lowest level since February. It recently was trading at 1.74%.

Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.

Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee. She knew Black kids around the country were watching Thursday night’s ESPN2 telecast, waiting to be inspired and hoping to follow in the footsteps of someone who looked like them. She even thought of MacNolia Cox, who in 1936 became the first Black finalist at the bee and wasn’t allowed to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the spellers.

Upwards of 4″ of radar estimated rainfall prompted a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the Rochester area yesterday. Irondequoit, in particular, saw more rain in a few hours than what we average during the entire month of July.

We’ll have a few showers around Friday as well, but it won’t amount to much and most of you will stay dry. Saturday looks great with abundant sunshine and highs into the upper 70s. Models remain split on the notion of Sunday rain with a warm front to our south trying to nudge in. If that front can’t lift northward, we buy ourselves another dry one to end the weekend. If that front lifts in, showers will become increasingly likely as the day progresses. Either way, Sunday is a little warmer with highs into the lower 80s.

A warming trend is set to build into next week as humidity levels take a jump too. This will result in a more summerlike air mass with highs well into the 80s and daily chances for scattered storms.